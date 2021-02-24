ISLAMORADA — The Art Guild of the Purple Isles is augmenting its reality by offering a virtual and interactive art show this year.
For more than a half-century, the Annual Members’ Judged Art Show has showcased hundreds of artworks on physical display.
While many Purple Isles artists agree that pandemic-induced isolation has sparked their creativity, participating artists were limited to submitting one piece of artwork for this year’s online exhibit, which features 33 pieces and will not be judged.
“The virtual tour shows off the artwork beautifully,” said Paula Friedman, chairman of the members’ show. “It’s really like walking through the collection and we have art separated by medium with thumbnails. Click on the thumbnail and a larger view is available and the ability to contact the artist directly. This will be a unique experience.
“From what I’ve seen, I think we will probably continue to do this every year in addition to going back to the bricks and mortar show.”
Friedman thinks the online platform may draw more viewers than a typical show. She’s hoping to exceed sales from previous years since the show will remain online indefinitely.
After initially being stymied by the pandemic, Purple Isles artists have used their alone time to tap their imaginations.
“At first, it stifled my creativity and then little by little it jogged me back into creativity,” Friedman said.
She found inspiration during the pandemic in her new puppy.
“Once creativity gets started, it has to keep going. We as artists have to find an outlet, and that’s all of us,” she said. “I know these artists and their work, and a lot of their work has changed. The inspiration has come from all different directions during this pandemic.”
Daryl Duda, an underwater photographer, said below the surface was one of the few places he felt safe from COVID-19.
“It was in June, when [Divers Alert Network] set safety guidelines and our local dive shops jumped through hoops to figure out how to abide by them and get divers back on boats. I probably did more diving than I ever have,” he said. “It was one of the only things that I felt I could do safely and we had really good conditions this summer and fall.”
Duda is among the guild’s growing number of digital artists, according to Friedman.
Artist Gisela Llorens had a brief monochromatic phase not unlike Picasso’s Blue Period.
“I went through a series of blue paintings starting with a self-portrait,” she said.
She has since expanded her color palette and is submitting “The Guardian,” a 9-by-24-inch soft pastel piece of a palm tree hovering above the shoreline, to the members’ show.
She’s also submitting two pieces, “Herons at Dusk” and “Morning Serenade,” to the guild’s Birds of the Keys Art Show being held March 8 through March 21 at Ocean Sotheby’s International Realty art gallery in Islamorada.
Last year, Llorens won first place in the bird show with “Dancing Gulls,” a depiction of terns flirting with receding shore waters.
“I’ve been more creative this year. I guess it has to do with the need to involve myself with something at this time,” Llorens said.
The Art Guild of the Purple Isles Annual Members’ Judged Art Show will be available for viewing beginning Monday, March 1, on its website, agpi.us.
Year-round Art Guild of the Purple Isles exhibits are free to view at the Key Largo Chamber of Commerce foyer at mile marker 106 and Mariners Hospital’s Tassell Medical Arts Building at mile marker 91.5.