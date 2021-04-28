ISLAMORADA — Sunrise and the heat come early for Save-A-Turtle volunteers who walk about 2 miles while scanning Sea Oats Beach for sea turtle nests.
“I have to wake up really early to do this. I’m not a morning person at all but the chance to help a sea turtle survive is so worth it to me. It makes a wonderful start to my day,” Michelle Koon said.
This is her second sea turtle season as a volunteer. Koon left her house at mile marker 105 around 6 a.m. last Friday to survey the Lower Matecumbe Key beach by dawn.
“It was uneventful but we are all anxiously awaiting our first crawl,” she said of the tracks female sea turtles leave when emerging from the ocean to find a nesting site. “Last year we had a great year for the number of crawls. It may have been related to less activity on the beach because of COVID. I personally found four crawls.”
Of the four she spotted, one was a confirmed nest.
“I had two live baby turtles in my nest,” Koon said. “It’s really exciting when you find a baby turtle that can’t get out. One of the baby turtles had really fine grass roots stuck to his flipper. It’s one of the most rewarding things when you get to see a baby turtle return to the sea.”
Save-A-Turtle volunteer coordinator Sandi Williams has reported no false crawls at Sea Oats Beach so far this year. The false crawl happens when a turtle encounters an obstruction or is spooked by noise, people or light and returns to the water without laying eggs.
But the organization did confirm a sea turtle nest on Big Pine Key.
Williams said the locations are best kept a secret to protect the nests from locals and visitors alike.
“It’s usually the first week in May that we get our first crawl here at Sea Oats Beach,” Williams said. She’s been volunteering with Save-A-Turtle for at least a decade and has some concern over the ongoing road repairs being made to the area. Sea Oats Beach is next to a low-lying section of U.S. 1 where erosion and storm surge has impacted both the beach and highway.
An interlocking paver berm with a steel mesh substrate installed by the Florida Department of Transportation may interfere with the upcoming arrival of nesting turtles, she said.
“There’s no natural vegetation left, and as of the week of April 18, they’ve been working at night with those tall spotlights while we are on the beach asking homeowners to dim their lights,” Williams said.
“Turtle nesting season varies every year. It may start in April or May and run through September or even as late as October. It’s different throughout the state. The seasons are even different here in the Keys. Bahia Honda and the Dry Tortugas get leatherbacks and greens so their seasons run a little longer.”
Sea Oats Beach had a bumper crop of turtle nests in 2020.
“We were nervous how things were going with COVID and the late storm, but it turned out a banner year,” Williams said. “We had 48 crawls. Twenty-four were nests and 24 were false crawls. Our Sea Oats homeowners have been great working with us and we appreciate them.”
The turtles concentrate on the beach behind the houses to lay their clutches, she said.
Long-time Save-A-Turtle volunteer Suzy Roebling described the Sea Oats Beach nesting season as “fairly steady.” She also drives about 50 miles round trip to look for sea turtles.
Roebling is a field ecologist at the Audubon Everglades Science Center and also volunteers to survey crocodile nests.
“I grew up here. My family came here in 1968, and I’ve seen first-hand the changes in the reef and all of the things that have disappeared,” she said as to why she volunteers. “Some things may get back to the way they were. These native animals here don’t give up. They’re resilient. They’re majestic creatures and I’m in awe.
“If you think about it, sea turtles hatchlings are mostly supposed to die. There are 100 to 120 eggs in a clutch and maybe one will make it to adulthood. I have to do what I can to secure one of the last places they can come to nest here in the Keys. I also volunteer to recover stranded and injured turtles, and boat strikes are common. That’s heartbreaking. Here we have these mature turtles that have made it and now they’re being struck by boats all too often.”
Save-A-Turtle reminds people to keep the beach dark at night and bring in chairs, toys and anything that may be an obstacle to a nesting sea turtle.
There are seven different species of sea turtles, all of which are listed as endangered. Five species are found in Florida. They include the loggerhead, green, hawksbill, Kemp’s ridley, leatherback and hawksbill. The olive ridley is sometimes found in Florida as well but the flatback is only found in Australia.
For more information, find Save-A-Turtle of the Florida Keys on Facebook.