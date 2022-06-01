MIAMI — With more than 1,200 participants and 142 teams, the Walk for Mental Health Awareness hosted by the National Alliance on Mental Illness Miami-Dade on Saturday, May 21, raised funds for free support groups, peer mentoring, outreach and adult and youth educational programs.
The nonprofit met its fundraising goal of $225,000, enabling continued growth in its presence in Miami-Dade and the Florida Keys, according to Susan Racher, board president.
In 2020, suicide was the second leading cause of death for people ages 10-14 and 25-34. By 2021, a CDC survey found that 20% of teens said they had contemplated suicide.
“Stigma is a huge barrier to people talking about mental health or expressing their thoughts about self-harm or suicide. NAMI Miami focuses attention on this issue, normalizing the conversation, and helping people realize that they are not alone when they feel unwell,” Racher said.
The first event of its kind featured representatives and sponsors from a variety of health and mental health agencies, including Thriving Mind South Florida, Banyan Health, Baptist Health, University of Miami Department of Psychiatry, CHI, Citrus Health, Jackson Health, Nicklaus Children’s and Rogers Behavioral, as well as police officers and others who represent the front line of the mental health crisis.
NAMI Miami-Dade had the support of many corporate and community sponsors and sponsor teams. For a full list of sponsors, go to namiwalks.org/Miami.
For more information about NAMI Miami-Dade, call 305-665-2540 or visit namimiami.org.