KEY LARGO — “The Florida Panther” is the third talk in this year’s Delicate Balance of Nature lecture series, which is sponsored online by the Friends of John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park and Dagny Johnson Key Largo Hammock Botanical State Park. The Zoom webinar will be from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 28.
Frank Ridgley, DVM, head of Zoo Miami’s conservation and research department and a research associate at Florida International University, will discuss the techniques used by state and federal agencies to unlock the secrets of this apex predator. His presentation will address some of the continued risks to the future survival of the Florida panther and how it could be better protected.
To attend, registration is required at https://flpanther.eventbrite.com
The free event is limited to an audience of 100 participants, including the speaker and hosts.
For more information, call Elena Muratori at 305-676-3786.