FLORIDA KEYS — Decorated boats of all shapes and sizes are to illuminate local waters this weekend.
Around the island chain, people can view the lighted boat parades from the shore or excursion boats, or can participated by decking out their own boat in lights and seasonal decorations.
To protect against the spread of coronavirus during the holiday season, all boat parade participants and spectators are being asked to follow locally mandated health safety protocols including wearing facial coverings and social distancing.
The following parades are scheduled:
• Boot Key Harbor Christmas Boat Parade – Saturday, Dec. 12, 6 p.m.
At this Middle Keys holiday event, dinghies, mega yachts and vessels in between will cruise the harbor. Viewing sites include Lazy Days South, Marathon Marina, Dockside Tropical Café and Burdines Waterfront around mile markers 47 to 50. Visit facebook.com/marathonmarinaresort.
• Key Largo Holiday Lighted Boat Parade – Saturday, Dec. 12, 7:30 p.m.
Boats ranging from single-person kayaks to yachts are to show off decorations in a procession of vessels on Key Largo’s Blackwater Sound. Viewing spots can be found at Sundowners, Cactus Jack’s, Señor Frijoles, the Key Largo Bay Marriott Beach Resort and Caribbean Club, all around mile markers 103 and 104. Visit keylargoboatparade.com.
• Key Colony Beach Holiday Lighted Boat Parade – Sunday, Dec. 13, 6 p.m.
Open to all boats, this year’s parade is staged by the city’s Fishing and Boating Club. The lineup’s traditional start is at the 7th Street canal and the procession is to wend its way through canals and cuts. Viewing spots include the Sadowski Causeway at mile marker 53.5 and the dock area behind city hall. Visit keycolonybeach.net.