MARATHON — Strategically planned between seafood seasons in the Florida Keys, the second annual Florida Keys BrewBQ festival is back Saturday, July 16, and Sunday, July 17, with a new “People’s Choice” division to encourage hungry meat lovers to cast their votes during the weekend event.
Staged at Marathon Community Park, mile marker 49, the barbecue and craft beer festival touts two days of meaty goodness, live music, kids’ games, retail vendors and more.
During the inaugural 2021 event, the amateur smoked barbecue competition was a huge draw. Organizers responded and the 2022 event will feature an opportunity to taste and cast People’s Choice votes in the St. Louis Pork Ribs and Brisket categories.
Teams of amateur pit masters also are to vie for cash prizes and top honors from a panel of official judges scoring their entries in the two categories.
Craft beer from Florida Keys Brewing Co., Islamorada Beer Company, the Waterfront Brewery and Southernmost Homebrew Club and others will be featured.
Live musical performances are planned for both days, including the Lady A Band, Brian Roberts and Adrienne Z, among others. A performance by South Florida country rock band, Sucker Punch, will close out Sunday’s event.
Festival hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $5 per person each day; children younger than 12 accompanied by a paying adult are admitted free. VIP packages are available for $50 each and include four event admission tickets, four craft beer tickets and two festival beer mugs.