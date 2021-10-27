Fall in the Florida Keys is an ideal time for outdoor activities as temperatures begin to cool. New nonstop airlift to Key West, expanded and upgraded hotels and an all-new resort in the Middle Keys, and enhanced outdoor experiences are among what’s new in the Keys.
To prevent the spread of coronavirus, Keys businesses may require facial coverings at venues such as resorts, indoor attractions, museums, restaurants, grocery stores, galleries or retail shops. Masking is required in Monroe County– and Key West City–operated government buildings.
For the latest updates on coronavirus health safety protocols, visit fla-keys.com.
Keys Accommodations• Everglades National Park is planning its 75th anniversary, slated to kick off Dec. 6. In the park, a new 24-unit Flamingo Lodge and Restaurant — located in the Flamingo area about a 40-minute drive from the park’s entrance — and a new Flamingo Visitor Center are scheduled to open by January. Both the lodge and restaurant are being built from shipping containers, above the ground on cement pillars and connected by a boardwalk. Concessionaire Flamingo Everglades Adventures, a subsidiary of Guest Services Inc., will unveil the lodge with one- and two-bedroom units. In addition, 186-square-foot eco-“glamping” tents, erected on platforms with a queen or two double beds, and 42-foot houseboats (for a maximum four adults and two children), are also available for overnight stays. Visit flamingoeverglades.com or call 855-708-2207.
• An expansion of Grassy Flats Resort and Beach Club, celebrating two years on the Middle Keys’ Grassy Key at mile marker 58, is underway with the addition of a second pool and 28 new oceanfront guest rooms scheduled to open for the December holiday season. The oceanfront Humidor House includes four king suites with four-poster mahogany beds and private balconies. The Wrecker’s House offers two queens, a king and three king suites with private wraparound balconies. The on-site Barrel and Bale bar, expanded with 152 seats and a rooftop bar, will open by late December. Visit grassyflats.com or call 305-998-4590.
• A new 66-acre, 110-unit resort development is planned in the Middle Keys on Crawl Key at mile marker 57. The 25-acre Valhalla Island Resort, to be developed by Bass Pro Shops founder Johnny Morris and his Floridian Holdings LLC, includes a three-story, 29-room resort with an additional 50 villas, cottages and homes, conservation areas, workforce housing and solar panels. Eight types of stand-alone units, with at least one porch and outside shower, are to range from 379-square-foot studios to four-bedroom, four-bath, 3,700-square-foot homes. Amenities include a 12,000-square-foot spa with retail space, a 3,400-square-foot fitness facility and golf carts for guest transportation. The project is under design by architectural design firm Hart Howerton of New York City and San Francisco. Visit harthowerton.com/marathon-approves-new-valhalla-resort or call 417-873-5000.
• In Marathon, Faro Blanco Resort is planning renovations to the 125-unit hotel and grounds to include an expanded pool area, waterslide, tiki huts and other new amenities. Faro Blanco is a sister property to Isla Bella Beach Resort, owned by EOS Investors LLC. Its adjoining 74-slip marina, accommodating vessels between 35 and 140 feet, has been purchased by Suntex Marinas of Dallas, Texas. Marina guests are to have access to most of Faro Blanco’s outdoor amenities. Visit faroblancoresort.com or call 305-743-1234.
Keys Attractions• In Marathon at the Crane Point Hammock Museum and Nature Trail, the pink Crane House has undergone a $319,000 exterior renovation and is reopened to the public. Designed in the 1950s style of architect Frank Lloyd Wright, the house’s blueprint is unique to the Keys. Also at Crane Point, the bright red railroad car, formerly based on Knights Key for four decades as the Pigeon Key Visitor’s Center, is completing a full restoration. The historic 84-foot-long car is an extension of the museum and can provide meeting space for 25 to 30 attendees. Crane Point is preserved by the Florida Keys Land and Sea Trust as one of the Keys’ most sensitive environmental and archaeological sites. Visit cranepoint.net or call 305-743-9300.
In the Lower Keys, the 524-acre Bahia Honda State Park is undergoing a full restoration of its mile-long Sandspur Beach, its 24-campsite Sandspur campgrounds, a 155-car parking area and two shower towers at the day-use area. The $2.96 million Sandspur restoration is on the park’s north side, with completion targeted for late 2022. The park is located at 36850 Overseas Highway. Visit floridastateparks.org/BahiaHonda or call 305-872-2353.
• Celebrating the 85th anniversary of its founding as “Keeper of the Trees,” the 15-acre Key West Tropical Forest and Botanical Garden is showcasing its fall “Scarecrows in the Forest” exhibition through Nov. 30, with locally crafted scarecrows made from natural and recycled materials. Located at 5210 College Road, the garden shelters plant life native to South Florida, Cuba and the Caribbean including threatened and endangered species. Visit keywest.garden or call 305-296-1504.
• Renovations to a collapsed historic archway and citadel at the picturesque Civil War-era West Martello Tower, a National Historic Site built in 1866 and managed by the Key West Garden Club, are complete. The brick arch, part of a tunnel that allowed Union soldiers to enter the citadel safely, is a scenic focal point of the gardens along the Atlantic Ocean shoreline at Higgs Beach Park.