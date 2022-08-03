The Florida Keys, showcasing sustainability offerings, have been welcoming visitors this summer with an expanded roster of Florida Green Lodging Program properties, a variety of expanded accommodations, including new resort villas and suites in Islamorada and catamarans in Key West, and enhanced attractions.
Keys accommodations
Twenty Keys properties and a Lower Keys state park have earned the Florida Department of Environmental Protection’s Green Lodging Program designation: Ocean Reef Club and Reefhouse Resort and Marina in Key Largo; Amara Cay, Pelican Cove, Postcard Inn and La Siesta resorts in Islamorada; Gulf View Waterfront Resort and The Hammocks at Marathon in Marathon, Bahia Honda State Park and Deer Run on the Atlantic on Big Pine Key and Oceans Edge Resort & Marina on Stock Island. In addition, 10 Key West properties received the designation including: The Marker Key West Harbor Resort, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Marriott Beachside Hotel, Eden House, DoubleTree Resort by Hilton Hotel Grand Key, Southernmost Beach Resort, Old Town Manor, Rose Lane Villas, Andrews Inn & Garden Cottages and The Gardens Hotel. The Green Lodging Program supports five areas of sustainable operations: communication and education to customers and staff; waste reduction, reuse and recycling; water conservation, energy efficiency and indoor air quality. Visit floridadep.gov/osi/green-lodging.
In Islamorada, the 27-acre Cheeca Lodge & Spa is undergoing major enhancements, including a new standalone 10,000-square-foot event center and 43 new luxury oceanfront suites. Slated to debut in September, the Islamorada Ballroom, located just north of the resort’s main lodge, is being promoted as the Upper Keys’ largest meeting and event venue. The ballroom will accommodate up to 1,000 guests for receptions and 788 for banquet-style dinners. Retractable walls create three breakout rooms for smaller events and functions. Combined with the resort’s existing 6,300 square feet of meeting and event space, Cheeca Lodge & Spa is to offer more than 16,000 square feet of meeting and event space and a total 244 guest rooms and suites. The new 550-square-foot king and double-queen suites feature floor-to-ceiling glass doors, opening to an expansive private lanai with signature open-air spa tubs. Visit cheeca.com or call 305-664-4651.
In Islamorada, Chesapeake Beach Resort is adding 13 new oceanfront villas (including two standalones) and a new tiki bar, boat ramp and dock, scheduled to open this fall. The resort lobby, with a new gift shop, has been fully renovated. The property features 52 rooms and suites including 32 oceanfront and 20 standard rooms, each with balcony; two pools, a beach bar and sandy beach venue for weddings, events, family reunions and corporate retreats. Kayaks and fishing rods are available for rent. It’s located at 83409 Overseas Highway. Visit chesapeake-resort.com or call 305-664-4662.
In Key West, Mellow Ventures Backcountry Outfitters has unveiled three off-the-grid vessels for overnight accommodations. The new “outposts,” including a fully restored former cigar-maker’s cottage, are built on 50-foot catamaran hulls. Customized Backcountry Eco Vacations include on-the-water stays, experiences and healthy meals and feature three tiers: Eco Outpost with a tiki boat dockside, Eco Sailing with a catamaran dockside, and Eco Adventure with the Sugar Shack 2.0, offering overnight trips to the Marquesas Keys. Three-, five- and seven-night stays are to be available as well as wellness, artist and writer retreats. The backcountry charter company has locations at 1605 N. Roosevelt Blvd. and 201 William St. Its expanded and renovated Mellow Café & Gastropub on North Roosevelt Boulevard features outdoor picnic-table seating for up to 60. It serves vegan fare, artisan tacos, exotic meats and craft beer. Visit mellowkw.com/eco-vacations or call 305-745-3874.
Keys coral
Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium’s new land-based coral nursery — Mote’s third land-based nursery in the Keys — opens this month with capacity of 20,000 coral fragments, expanding the Upper Keys’ resilience-focused coral restoration at Reefhouse Resort & Marina at 103800 Overseas Highway. Another Mote satellite land-based coral nursery is at Bud N’ Mary’s Marina in Islamorada. Through a partnership with I.CARE, brain, star and branching corals, raised both onshore and offshore by Mote, are transplanted to reefs off Islamorada. Mote has outplanted more than 140,000 coral fragments, with a 90% average survival rate, on Florida’s Coral Reef. Permits for additional Upper Keys underwater nurseries are awaiting federal approval. Mote Marine Laboratory is based on Summerland Key and offers public tours Tuesdays at 10 a.m. with reservations. Visit mote.org or call 305-745-2729.
Keys attractions
In Marathon, Crane Point Museum and Nature Center is now listed on the National Register of Historic Places as an attraction worthy of preservation by the U.S. Department of the Interior. The attraction’s on-site Adderly House — built in 1904 as a classic Bahamian-style home and the oldest Keys house outside of Key West — also is listed on the National Register. Also on-site at the historic attraction: a bright-red Florida East Coast Railway train car, located at the site of Marathon’s original train station; and the Crane House, built in 1954, renovated in late 2021 and the first venue outside of Key West to earn the Florida Keys Historic Foundation star designation. Visit cranepoint.net or call 305-743-9100.
In Key West, the Tennessee Williams Museum at 513 Truman Ave. has added memorabilia about Williams’ writing, filming and premiering “The Rose Tattoo” in Key West during the 1950s. In addition, in 1981 Williams gifted use of his name to the Tennessee Williams Fine Arts Center, now the Tennessee Williams Theatre, at 5901 College Road. The exhibits are enhanced with original photos by the late local photographer Don Pinder and playbills signed by Williams among other artifacts. The playwright’s 34-year residence in Key West helped the city gain widespread literary and cultural recognition. Managed by the Key West Art and Historical Society, the museum has self-guided tours Thursdays through Sundays from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Private curator-led group tours are available for a minimum of four. Visit kwahs.org/museums/tennessee-williams/visit or call 305-204-4527.
Keys parks
The new Flamingo Lodge & Restaurant in Everglades National Park is currently undergoing construction using modified and enhanced shipping containers to be connected by a boardwalk. The new facilities are located in the park’s Flamingo area on mainland Monroe County, about a 40-minute drive from the park’s entrance. The 24-unit lodge is to offer one- and two-bedroom suites, each with a kitchenette and a balcony fronting Florida Bay. Eight units will feature two bedrooms and a pullout sofa. The new indoor-outdoor restaurant and bar is to have seating indoors for 60 and outdoor seating for 40. It’s to be open daily for breakfast, lunch and dinner. In addition, there are 20 furnished Eco Tents at Flamingo Campground with queen beds, furniture and a shared central bath/shower facility. A new Flamingo Visitor Center is scheduled to open this year. Everglades National Park is celebrating its 75th anniversary, with events to culminate Dec. 6. Visit flamingoeverglades.com/flamingo-lodge-restaurant or call 855-708-2207.
In the Lower Keys, the 524-acre Bahia Honda State Park, with three beaches, has reopened its mile-long Sandspur Beach on the park’s north side after completing a full $2.96 million restoration. Its Sandspur campgrounds, a 155-car parking area and two shower towers at the day-use area also are open. Eighty total campsites — 73 sites for both RVs and tents with electricity and water and seven nonelectric tent-only sites — accommodate overnight visitors. Additionally, the park has six cabins on stilts that can be reserved up to 11 months in advance. Park amenities include pavilions, freshwater showers, restrooms, grills, picnic tables, beach wheelchairs and a mobi floating chair for in-water accessibility. Concessionaire Coral Reef Park Co. sells food, souvenirs and beachwear, rents kayaks, and operates daily snorkel trips to Looe Key Reef. Sandspur and Loggerhead beaches are located on the park’s Atlantic side and Calusa Beach is on the Bahia Honda Channel side. The park is located at 36850 Overseas Highway. Visit floridastateparks.org/BahiaHonda or call 305-872-2353.
Keys makers
Grimal Grove, the 2-acre farm on Big Pine Key that’s billed as the first and only breadfruit grove in the continental United States, is to release its first 500 Grimal Grove Reserve bottles of distilled vodka crafted from the grove’s breadfruit late this summer. Two large breadfruit are used per bottle. The spirit is being produced in partnership with Mutiny Island Vodka on St. Croix in the U.S. Virgin Islands and is to be available only in Florida. In addition, Grimal Grove offers guided tropical fruit excursions on request, priced at $20 per person for a 90-minute tour. The grove has more than 30 breadfruit trees of five varieties. Visit grimalgrove.com or call 305-923-6663.