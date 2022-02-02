ISLAMORADA — Tim Rahn has two life-long obsessions: fishing and photography. The professional photographer has captured the Florida Keys through his lens and is offering them in a high-gloss hardcover book, “Amazing Nature of the Florida Keys.”
“This book is my contribution to the Keys. I’ve been a Lower Matecumbe resident for 28 years and a photographer for the last 20 years,” he said. “My goal is to have the viewer feel as if they could step right into the scene, or show them something they have never seen before. I try to capture life’s most incredible moments, one frame at a time.”
Rare images captured by the photographer include fish, birds and seascapes spotted throughout the Keys.
“This book is a reminder of the need to protect these great resources we have here,” Rahn said. “This is something that I’ve been wanting to do for years. It’s amazing how many subjects are in it and how many other things that could still be in it. I’m known for my critical details. I shoot detailed images that are not Photoshopped, as realistic as we can see.”
There is no digital manipulation, color enhancement or filters in Rahn’s work.
“Photography is the art of capturing the light,” he said. “I’m old school. My first camera was a Mickey Mouse camera. I was probably about 8 years old or so. I was always the guy with the camera taking the pictures of the fish that we caught.”
The 11-by-9-inch book is formatted to be an ideal coffee table book. There are brief descriptions of the wildlife captured in the photos that cover the Keys as its subject in 176 pages.
“The cover of the book is my favorite photo,” Rahn said when asked about his best shot. “People ask me that all the time, and I usually tell them it’s the last one that I sold. It’s pretty hard to choose. I tried not to make it a bird, but we have a lot of different birds here. I love to shoot fish, that’s my passion. I have millions of images. When I was making the book, it was torturous to choose.”
Many Upper Keys residents are familiar with Rahn’s work.
“My portfolio is immense. My work can be seen on cruise ships, books, fishing magazines, TV shows including the ‘Bloodline’ series, a few resorts and now this book,” he said.
In the past, Rahn sold boats for Caribee Boat Sales and Marina for about 15 years and has been stunning locals with his images on the Caribee Boat calendar ever since.
He now sells his fine print and large format photography at his shop at Robbie’s Marina on Lower Matecumbe Key, Tim Rahn Photography Gallery.
Rahn is also an official photographer for local fishing tournaments.
“He’s my photographer,” said Dianne Harbaugh who organizes several of the larger Islamorada fishing tournaments.
“He has an amazing eye and talent for action photography. He’s got a great eye and waits for the perfect second to capture the moment,” she said.
“Amazing Nature of the Florida Keys” is available at acclaimpress.com/books/amazing-nature-of-the-florida-keys, timrahnphotography.com and Rahn’s gallery at Robbie’s Marina, mile marker 77.5, bayside.