SOUTH FLORIDA — Dr. Michelle Couture-Souvenir and Hear 4 U Audiology has launched “Hear 4 the Holidays,” which will award someone a complimentary pair of hearing aids and premium care.
Miami-Dade and Florida Keys residents are invited to nominate someone they believe would benefit from better hearing at heardrmichelle.com/competition and hear4uaudiology.com/competition throughout November. The competition will end Nov. 30, with the winner then invited to a comprehensive hearing assessment and a personalized fitting.