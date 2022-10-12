ISLAMORADA — Windsurfing, a once popular water sport that saw its heyday in the 1980s through ‘90s, is making a local comeback thanks to enthusiasts who are re-inheriting the wind.
Old photographs on Upper Keys Windsurfers, a private Facebook group with 156 members, paint the picture of sport’s glory days when sailors flocked to Holiday Isle (now Postcard Inn) and other local destinations to ride their sail boards or compete in the Islamorada Pro-Am, hosted by the Calvert Family, who owned Calvert Sals at the time.
Some were allowed to store gear under the bar at Holiday Isle, and those who didn’t have the money to rent a board and sail would likely be gifted an invitation to borrow gear at any given moment.
But with the introduction of kiteboarding and wind-foiling came the downfall of windsurfing, according to James Morrison, Upper Keys Windsurfers group administrator.
“After 2000, it started to wane after the introduction of kiteboarding. (Kiteboarding) seems to have a bit of an easier learning curve for people, and it kind of became the new wind sport for people. And wind-foiling is the new draw for people now,” Morrison said.
Kiteboarding (13-15 mph) and wing foiling (10-12 mph) require less speed than windsurfing, with an estimated 20 mph of wind needed for a successful run on the water. Kiteboarding features a much-smaller sail that stretches several feet out of the water. Meanwhile, the wing foiling fin and sail both resemble a bird, with the smaller shape resembling that of a kneeboard.
But Morrison’s Facebook group is spearheading efforts to rekindle interest in original top wind sport.
“Now, you’re seeing people returning to the sport that were into it in the early 1990s or early 2000s that might have been 20 to 30 at the time that are now 40 to 60,” Morrison said.
With few elements involved, start-up costs for equipment for those interested in pursuing the sport are relatively affordable.
“For a couple of thousand dollars, you can get all of the equipment you really need,” he said.
Facilitating renewed interest in the sport are technological advances that have made the equipment sleeker, sharper and easier to use. In turn, new sailors are seeing a quicker turnaround time in mastering the craft, Morrison said.
“The equipment has gotten so much better and lighter. The shapes of the boards have changed from very long, narrow boards to shorter, wide boards that are much more user friendly. People just learning to windsurf now are having an easier time picking up the sport. The board is now built to be a little more compact. The sails used to be long and tall, and now there’s more squatting. Everything’s lighter weight and carbon fiber,” Morrison said.
“Whether you’re big, tall, short or small, you just use the sail size that suits you and the board weight that matches your body weight.”
Mike Johnson, who learned the sport during his first stint living in the Keys from 1988-1992, relocated to the island chain in 2016 and later joined the Upper Keys Windsurfers group.
“You’re flying along, hooked into your straps. It’s just you, your harness, the wind and your gear. It’s an incredible feeling,” Johnson said.
“You can really experience the exhilaration of being moved by the wind at high speeds,” Morrison added. “There’s this endless learning process, learning to stand and balance. Then you can get beyond that and learn tricks and maneuvers.”
Wind conditions in the Keys don’t always replicate top-tier windsurfing destinations like the Cape Hatteras, North Carolina; South Padre Island, Texas; Columbia River, Washington; Hood River, Oregon; and Maui, Hawaii. But plenty of elements provide for an exhilarating experience in the Keys, such as warm, shallow, turquoise waters and a choice of ocean or bay sailing.
Development in the Keys has made the sport more challenging.
“The biggest difficulty is finding a good launch location. That’s surprising to say on an island, having difficulty accessing the water,” he said.
Wind direction is a factor in determining where to launch.
“If it’s coming from the north-northwest, you want to stick to the bayside. If it’s coming from north-northeast or south-southeast, you want to stick to the oceanside,” Morrison said.
Conditions for windsurfing are generally best between October and May, and many destinations between Islamorada and Big Pine Key are now considered to be cream of the crop, including Anne’s Beach, Bahia Honda State Park, Curry Hammock State Park and Long Key State Park.
In Key Largo, the Upper Keys Sailing Club offers windsurfing lessons, with rates for adults available for $60 an hour, which can be reserved by appointment at 305-747-2600. Lessons for children can also be arranged.
Meanwhile, those interested in following local windsurfing activities can ask to join the Upper Keys Windsurfers Facebook group.
“The neat thing is that we’ve come together through this page. I’ve met people that have lived down here for years, and I never knew that they sailed. We just get connected,” Johnson said.
Visit facebook.com/groups/1762723853911109 to join.