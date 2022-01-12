MARATHON — As Venus slides down toward the sunset glare, Mercury will be rising. It’s these planets and the Winter Circle parading across the sky that will be the focus of the stargazing program at Curry Hammock State Park.
“We’ll take a look at Venus, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn,” said NASA Solar System Ambassador Elizabeth Moore, who is hosting the Florida Keys Astronomy Club’s “Starry Starry Night” program beginning at 5:40 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4, at the state park on Crawl Key. “We may be able to see Uranus and Neptune depending on how much the moon washes it out, and we are going to look at the moon.”
Winter nighttime skies provide ideal conditions for stars.
“It’s earlier in the night. There’s no daylight saving time. It’s not too hot and the bugs aren’t too bad,” Moore said. She’s been leading stargazing events with Jay Elliott of the Florida Keys Astronomy Club for about a decade. The event will be about two hours.
“We will stay until the last person wants to stay,” Moore said. “It’s a good time and a chance to see some really cool stuff in the sky. We’ll look at Orion the Hunter, the Orion Nebula, which is a good one to look at, and Pleiades, known as the Seven Sisters, which is northwest of Taurus the Bull. The rings of Saturn never fail to amaze people. We’ll do some storytelling and some fact-finding.”
The Florida Keys Astronomy Club will look at the Andromeda Galaxy, which is the closest galaxy to the Milky Way, nearly 2.5 million light-years from Earth, and maybe catch Jupiter’s red spots, which are extremely powerful storms that have been raging on for more than 200 years.
“It depends on Jupiter’s rotation of when we observe if we’ll be able to see it,” Moore said.
Jupiter is the second-brightest planet. As Venus disappears, Jupiter will become the evening sky’s brightest “star,” though really a planet. Look southwest after sunset to find the moon closely paired with Jupiter. The two will be about 4 degrees apart which will make them look like they’re together through most binoculars.
Saturn is still near Jupiter in the Florida Keys sky, more than a year after their December 2020 embrace, or Great Conjunction, when the planets were 0.1 degrees apart. Saturn will appear fainter than Jupiter, and its faintness against a background of bright evening twilight will make it harder to spot.
Mars is rising into view after hiding behind the sun the last few months. The fourth planet from the sun will continue to brighten and climb higher over the next few months, where it’ll have very close conjunctions with Saturn and Jupiter, also according to NASA.
The Winter Circle, also known as the Winter Hexagon and Winter Football, is an asterism, or prominent group of the brightest stars in different constellations.
Florida Keys stargazers can look for Sirius, which is the brightest star in the sky; Rigel, the brightest star in Orion; Aldebaran, the brightest star in Taurus; Capella, the brightest star in Auriga; Castor, the second brightest star in Gemini and its slightly brighter orange twin Pollux; and Procyon, the brightest star in Canis Minor, or the Lesser Dog.
After dusk, the huge pattern will appear in the southeastern sky about 30 degrees above the horizon to overhead. The Milky Way passes vertically through the asterism.
Stargazing in the Florida Keys is optimal, according to astronomers.
“It’s better to stargaze in the Florida Keys because the air is so still, and it’s so dark. There isn’t a major source of light pollution in the Keys. The light pollution from Marathon isn’t too bad. There’s no tremendous impact on stargazing from local light pollution,” said Russ Brick, president of Southern Cross Astronomical Society
“Anywhere you look to the east is the best place to stargaze. There are advantages to stargazing in the Keys.”
Brick was looking forward to stargazing in the Keys but the Southern Cross Astronomical Society canceled its upcoming Winter Star Party later this month on Big Pine Key due to surging COVID-19 cases.
“While we planned to operate the Star Party with every safety precaution, the risk of infection with the omicron variant, whether vaccinated or not, is just too great,” he said.
The Florida Keys Astronomy Club will provide telescopes for its February event. Stargazers are encouraged to bring chairs and binoculars, if desired.
Curry Hammock State Park located at mile marker 56.2, oceanside. The event is free with park admission. Non-campers must enter the park before it closes at sunset.