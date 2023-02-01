SCOUT KEY — Prime viewing of southern constellations, comets and stars will draw several hundred amateur and professional astronomers to the Lower Keys Monday, Feb. 13, through Sunday, Feb. 19, for the Winter Star Party.
As many as 650 astronomers and astro-imagers from several countries typically gather for the event at two camps around mile marker 34 at Scout Key.
The Keys’ southern location and relative absence of large-scale artificial lighting ptimal viewing opportunities.
In addition to nightly stargazing opportunities, Winter Star Party participants can attend lectures and presentations by nationally recognized astronomers and guest speakers. Featured talks are to include “An Introduction to Celestial Navigation” by commercial pilot Martin Caminos.
Attendees also can shop for astronomy equipment from on-site vendors, participate in photo contests, compete for prizes, learn what’s new in the field and share observing ideas and astro-imaging techniques with fellow aficionados.
Accommodations options include lodging in the Lower Keys as well as rustic and tent camping and a limited number of air-conditioned “Glam Tents” at the event site.
Established in 1984, the Winter Star Party is hosted by Miami’s Southern Cross Astronomical Society.
While it is open to the public as well as to SCAS members, advance registration is required for admission to the event site.
For event information and registration, visit scas.org.