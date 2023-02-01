Star party

Laura Cowles checks out the night sky from Scout Key, just north of Big Pine Key, during the annual ‘Winter Star Party.’

 File photo by ROB O’NEAL/Free Press

SCOUT KEY — Prime viewing of southern constellations, comets and stars will draw several hundred amateur and professional astronomers to the Lower Keys Monday, Feb. 13, through Sunday, Feb. 19, for the Winter Star Party.

As many as 650 astronomers and astro-imagers from several countries typically gather for the event at two camps around mile marker 34 at Scout Key.