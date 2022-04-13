ISLAMORADA — To celebrate both the life of a beloved young man who died tragically in a car accident in Lower Matecumbe Key in late 2019 and the opening of hogfish and grouper season, friends and family will host the Third Annual Jeff Leonia Reel and Steel Classic on May 1.
Leonia loved to free dive and hunt big fish. His family and friends say he loved the ocean, had a contagious amount of energy, an unbridled enthusiasm for life and lived every day to the fullest. The tournament aims to honor him for those reasons.
“Jeff was my best friend. I’m going to fish with a group of friends and family to celebrate his memory,” said Capt. Tony Young, owner of Forever Young Spearfishing Charter Company. “Honoring his memory means the world to me, my family and the community. Jeff was an awesome guy. He would love this — the community getting together and everyone looking forward to grouper opener.”
The tournament will distribute 18 awards to men and women who nab the heaviest grouper species or hogfish by methods of scuba diving, free diving or rod and reel. A grand prize will be awarded to overall heaviest fish.
“There are a lot of good prizes. We don’t like to give anything that will just sit around and collect dust. We have spearguns, liquor baskets, jewelry and wetsuits for raffle. First-place prizes are engraved beer mugs and cutting boards. This year, we’ll have a silent auction in addition to the prize table,” said organizer Janice Drimer.
“It’s amazing how much support we’ve received from the community. Island Arms and Indoor Range is a diamond sponsor this year. We are so appreciative of Jenny Hall for signing up at the top level. We have many other sponsors who are also supporting our efforts who will be on the shirts. We also have some private sponsors who wish to remain anonymous.”
All proceeds from the tournament will go toward Leonia’s other passion, teaching children about the ocean through “Jeff’s Juniors Ocean Adventures.” The nonprofit Live Like Jeff Charitable Trust, with tax ID 87-3333644, hosts the program.
“We give the money to kids who want to scuba dive or fish and don’t have the financial opportunity to do it,” Drimer said. “Jeff loved helping kids to experience the ocean and love it like he did.”
Last year’s event netted about $16,000, which went directly into the hands of local families, according to Drimer.
The early registration fee until Friday, April 15, is $150. Thereafter, from April 16-30, the fee is $200. Kick off will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, April 30, at the Angler House Marina, mile marker 80.5, bayside. The rules meeting will begin at 7 p.m.
Fishing begins at 7 a.m. Sunday, May 1, with weigh-in beginning at 4 p.m., followed by dinner and awards at the Angler House Marina.
For more information, visit livelikejeff.com or email Drimer at hagfishin@gmail.com or call her at 919-414-4300.