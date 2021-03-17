ISLAMORADA — Keys History and Discovery Center will present “Women on a Mission: Saving the Everglades,” a live virtual panel discussion at 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 24.
The panel includes Mary Barley, founding director of the Everglades Foundation; Elizabeth Jolin, boat captain and board member of Florida Bay Forever; and Chloe Vorseth, a ForEverglades Fellow with the Everglades Foundation. Discussion will be moderated by Jill Miranda Baker, executive director of the center.
Inspired by the first lady of the Everglades, Marjory Stoneman Douglas, but driven by their own experiences, Barley, Jolin and Vorseth will share their passion for the mission to protect and restore America’s Everglades through science, advocacy and education. They will each share what drives them to continue work that started nearly 75 years ago with the publication of Douglas’ best-selling book, “The Everglades: River of Grass.”
The lecture is free for members and $5 for non-members. Advance registration is required at keyslectures.com/lectures. The virtual program utilizes GoToWebinar. Call 305-922-2237 or e-mail info@keysdiscovery.com for more information.