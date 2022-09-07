FLORIDA KEYS — Local retail and hospitality fields aren’t the only ones facing a worker shortage crisis. Local ball fields that host youth sports also desperately need part-time referees and umpires.

Herb Tiedemann, who has been occupying sidelines across America since 1972, is a referee and booking agent for Florida Keys high school sports. He has been struggling to find referees, particularly for football games.

lee.wardlaw@keysnews.com