FLORIDA KEYS — Local retail and hospitality fields aren’t the only ones facing a worker shortage crisis. Local ball fields that host youth sports also desperately need part-time referees and umpires.
Herb Tiedemann, who has been occupying sidelines across America since 1972, is a referee and booking agent for Florida Keys high school sports. He has been struggling to find referees, particularly for football games.
With school back in session, local teens are now in the beginning stages of competition for championships in women’s volleyball, football, cross country, swimming and diving, golf and other sports in both the Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) and Florida Independent High School Athletic Association (FIHSAA).
Tiedemann says he has only five officials to cover Upper and Middle Keys football games, which consists of Coral Shores and Marathon High’s varsity and junior varsity games, as well as some middle school leagues.
“You know, there’s a lot of games, and we only have five guys to work with. And sometimes, Marathon and Coral Shores play on the same night,” he said.
One striking similarity between sports officials and employees who keep the island chain running is that some must be shipped down to the Keys from the mainland.
“It ends up costing a little bit more for the schools because they have to travel,” Tiedemann said. “They’ve got to travel an hour to get here, and to get to Marathon, the trip’s even further.”
Officiating games is a part-time, hourly gig, and with so much ground to cover, and high school and college football games in session, scheduling is a constant headache for Tiedemann.
He says he still finds enjoyment in booking officials for games despite the struggles. However, things can go awry quickly when short-staffed.
“Last Friday, I was supposed to go out of town, and two of the officials got nailed from the Homestead-Miami area to cover a college game. So they had to back out. It was a scramble, but I eventually got them replaced,” he said.
One issue facing Tiedemann is what he describes as a lack of interest of younger people in officiating games.
“I don’t think they like the frustration of being yelled at from the stands or people getting on them. And a lot of them are the real younger ones, and they know a lot of those kids personally and probably don’t want them to be upset because they missed a call,” Tiedemann said.
But that’s just part of the business of “the zebras.”
“You’re going to miss a call. I don’t care who you are, it’s going to happen. When I coached in California, I would tell my kids, ‘You’ve got to understand, an umpire or referee is going to make a mistake. You make them on the field when you’re playing.’ When I was in California, I made my high school kids umpire games so they could feel what it was like and have more respect for them when they played,” he said.
Making big decisions in big-time games isn’t for everybody, Tiedemann acknowledged.
“You’ve got to have a thick skin in order to be a referee,” he said.
However, following COVID-19-related closures of local sports, he said the attitude of people in the stands has changed for the better.
“The last two years down here, parents in the Keys have really changed a lot. They’re more appreciative of having the refs. We’re going out to the parking lot, and they’re saying, ‘Thank you for being here today. We really appreciate it.’ And in years past, you never got any of that,” Tiedemann said.
Tiedemann adds that for any sports fan considering officiating, there’s no better view of live action. He adds that reffing makes for a good side-hustle for those looking to pocket some extra cash.
“If you enjoy the games like myself, you’re part of the game, and you get paid to see the game from a close-up perspective. It’s not a bad part-time gig,” he said.
The wage to ref a varsity football game is more than $35 per hour. A stipend is also offered for those who have to travel to a game.
“It’s $111 per game, and that’s not counting travel,” he said.
Volleyball rates are $78 per varsity game and $63 per junior varsity game.
“You’re talking $130 per night to do two volleyball games for three and a half hours,” Tiedemann said. “I just wish more younger people would come out.”