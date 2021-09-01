KEY LARGO — For many musicians, when asked who or what first inspired them to pick up an instrument as a child, the answer will be their musically-inclined parents or family. But for guitarist Aidan Pais, it was an episode of “Full House” he saw when he was nine.
“I was watching ‘Full House’ and I saw Uncle Jesse playing and I thought it was dope and I wanted to do that,” said Pais, now a senior at Coral Shores High School.
Pais said neither of his parents play music and prior to picking up a guitar, he was more into other activities such as karate. But once he started playing, he quit everything else to focus on music lessons.
The journey that began with a John Stamos television character has led to Pais becoming one-sixth of the band Pear, which has played shows at various venues around the Keys and Miami. Pear began when Pais was in eighth grade and the six members met at a School of Rock music camp in Miami. The status of the band now is a bit unclear. Pais was the youngest and the only member from the Keys. The rest were from Miami and Broward counties and are now off to study at colleges such as Berklee College of Music in Boston, University of Miami and Florida International University.
Up until last year when they went off to college, the band played a few times a year at the Caribbean Club in Key Largo, Tea and Poets and Naomi’s Garden in Miami, and lots of shows at homes of friends and acquaintances.
“We played down here all the time,” Pais said. “It was super fun.”
Pear culminated to create a number of singles and an EP called “Dinner Table” that came out in 2019 and is now on Spotify. They started out playing covers of artists such as Carlos Santana and the Grateful Dead. Through that EP, Pais began to move into the realm of music production, which is now one of his main interests. The studio where the EP was recorded was “basically a warehouse where they acoustically treated the walls,” Pais said. He and the rest of the band would sit and watch every mixing session which took anywhere from “two hours to all night.”
Pais said he thinks the band is now dissolved but that he “could be completely wrong and get a text tonight saying we’re putting something out.”
The last time Pais performed live was at a fundraiser concert in June in Kendall, which most of the band was able to attend, save for one member.
Now, Pais said he’s much more focused on the production side of things, to the point that it’s sometimes more liberating to play without a band.
“Sometimes playing with a band is like a hindrance at points,” he said.
Pais’ inspirations have evolved over the years. In elementary and middle school, he said he was greatly influenced by Jimi Hendrix.
“I like the way he developed his own system of music and he played things no one else was playing at the time, so I really respected him as a player and his creativity and his showmanship,” Pais said.
Now Pais said he’s into jazz brass musicians such as Chet Baker, Miles Davis and John Coltrane. For his favorite guitarists, he looks at their “technicality.”
“It kind of goes back to production. I like the fact that there are some guitar players who can just kind of do the whole melody aspect and harmonic part of a song by themselves,” Pais said. Some guitarists he points out as strong in that regard are Tim Henson of the band Polyphia and Ichika Nito, of YouTube fame.
Now, Pais is mostly focused on his own music and writing, hoping to release the music he has by the end of the year. He is looking to study music in college and hopes to attend FIU and major in music production. He would like to eventually move to Los Angeles and travel the world, playing music in different places.
“I want to get an apartment so I don’t bother anyone. I’d feel bad for people in a dorm right next to me. I could just acoustically treat an apartment,” Pais said.