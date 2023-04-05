BIG TORCH KEY — Educating, mobilizing and empowering youth through scuba diving and marine science has been the foundation of the Lower Keys-based nonprofit educational organization DiveN2Life, in what the group director calls a “hands-on, fins-up” model.
The group uses scuba diving and scientific research diving as the tools to attract and engage adolescents, according to founder Kama Cannon. Participants not only earn beginner scuba diving certifications such as Open Water Diver and Advanced Diver, but also Dive Master and Scientific Research Diver certifications.
DiveN2Life is an organizational member of the American Academy of Underwater Sciences, and all scientific research diving and training is conducted under their auspices, according to Cannon.
The group has taken their teenage scientific divers on research diving and coral restoration trips to such locations as the U.S. Virgin Islands, the Bahamas and Belize.
In addition to diving, the group teaches young adults marine technology skills such as welding, boat repair and radio wiring. Students who are interested may also earn their captain’s licenses or train as dive instructors.
Cannon, an educator by trade, founded the group in 2016 shortly after moving to the Keys as way to engage students in science through diving.
Data collected since June 2016 has shown that students who participate in the program develop a stronger interest in STEM disciplines (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) and the humanities because they discover real-life applications for the concepts and content they are learning in school, according to Cannon.
“Students’ motivation to study these subjects in school increases, and they perform better in their classes,” Cannon said. “Our participants develop leadership skills, responsibility, problem solving skills, empathy, organizational and communication skills, and strong self-regulation and self-efficacy — and they make new friends.”
DiveN2Life’s academic and social-emotional curriculum provides students with mentors, experiences, knowledge and connections they need to prepare for college and careers.
Kate Virsik, a freshman studying biology at Northwestern University in Illinois, credits DiveN2Life with giving her an understanding of “the whole world of conservation and marine science,” and interesting her in research, she said.
Virsik, who hails from California, was introduced to the program after regularly visiting and diving with relatives in the Keys. Virsik, who has also volunteered with Mote Marine Laboratory’s Summerland Key facility, traveled with DiveN2Life to the U.S. Virgin Islands and participated in coral restoration fieldwork, including out-planting coral with the University of the Virgin Islands and Reef Response.
“The program has given me a huge advantage over other students,” Virsik said. “It’s such a unique program. It has given me so much.”
Daniel Bednar travels to the Keys from Boca Raton about twice a month on weekends to study and dive with DiveN2Life. Bednar also traveled to the Virgin Islands with DiveN2Life to out-plant coral.
“I wasn’t sure if I would like (scuba diving), but I fell in love with it,” said Bednar, a senior in high school. “I like the technical aspects of it, which requires a certain skill set, not just looking at pretty fish.”
Bednar has no plans at this time to pursue a marine sciences degree, instead opting for law and political science, but plans to use the mentoring, leadership and public speaking skills he learned with the DiveN2Life in his future studies and work, he said.
Cannon and Keys middle and high school students with the group addressed the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary Advisory Council last month to express their appreciation to the Sanctuary for its work helping to protect Florida’s coral reef.
The students’ goal was to emphasize that there are young conservationists aware of the threats facing the coral reef, and that now and in the future they will work toward mitigating those threats.
“They inspire me and they give me hope for the future,” Sanctuary Superintendent Sarah Fangman said. “Listening to them, their passion, their commitment and what they’re already accomplishing at such a young age gives me hope.”
Among the middle school students to participate in the Sanctuary meeting were DiveN2Life newcomers Riley Young, 12, and Rhyanna Rispoli, 13. The two young divers have been extremely active in the group since joining last fall. The girls have each logged more than a dozen dives, have earned their Advanced Open Water Diver ratings and are working on more dive certifications.
They have participated in Reef Futures symposium at the Ocean Reef Club and volunteered at the Guy Harvey Foundation Ocean Inspiration Gala last fall.
Recently, the two became official aquanauts as they spent 24 hours underwater at Jules’ Undersea Lodge in Key Largo as part of an event in which diving explorer and retired U.S. Navy commander Joseph Dituri began a 100-day mission at Jules’ to conduct medical and marine science research and attempt to set a record for underwater human habitation at ambient pressure.
Riley’s experience with diving and DiveN2Life has motivated her to consider a career in marine biology, as she has a “real passion for coral reef restoration,” she said. She called DiveN2Life a “unique experience.”
Rhyanna does not plan to pursue a career in marine science or diving, but DiveN2Life has given her a greater interest in diving and she plans to make it a lifelong interest, she said.
More information on DiveN2Life can be found on the group’s website at diven2life.org or at its Facebook page at facebook.com/DiveN2Life.