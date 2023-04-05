BIG TORCH KEY — Educating, mobilizing and empowering youth through scuba diving and marine science has been the foundation of the Lower Keys-based nonprofit educational organization DiveN2Life, in what the group director calls a “hands-on, fins-up” model.

The group uses scuba diving and scientific research diving as the tools to attract and engage adolescents, according to founder Kama Cannon. Participants not only earn beginner scuba diving certifications such as Open Water Diver and Advanced Diver, but also Dive Master and Scientific Research Diver certifications.

