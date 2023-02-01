KEY LARGO — More than 250 sailors ages 8 to 18 from across the U.S. and Caribbean are to set sail on Key Largo’s Blackwater Sound Saturday, Feb. 4, and Sunday, Feb. 5, in the 14th annual Buccaneer Blast Regatta.

Youth sailors are to compete in the Optimist or “Opti,” ILCA/Laser, Club 420 and Windsurfing classes. The single-handed dinghy “Opti,” intended for use by youngsters up to age 15, is the largest sailboat class in the world.