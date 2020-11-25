ISLAMORADA — Anyone entering Plantation Key School during the past 15 years has been greeted by a petite woman with brown hair to her waist who would ask how she could help.
Peggie Fabel, whose three sons attended PKS and now live and work in the Keys community, retired Friday, Nov. 20, after serving staff, parents and students as the registrar and administrative assistant at the PreK-8 school’s front desk. Fabel has seen students grow up and blossom, and even witnessed PKS’s new construction, which sometimes looked as if it would never happen.
Fabel said she has seen the school population ebb and flow, and in earlier years, there was even talk the school might close due to low enrollment. Now, with the new building completed in January 2019, and its high-tech accoutrements, the school is thriving with 521 students.
“It’s our teachers, and because it’s a happy, bright and airy place. It’s like a children’s museum here,” she said. “The enrollment is large enough to reflect diversity; yet, small enough to enable us to get to know everybody.”
Fabel was honored last Wednesday outside the school entrance with two surprise drive-by parades. While staff and students gave her thank-you cards, posters and flowers, parents picking up their children honked and waved, and some bestowed gifts, as she sat curbside in an honorary spot enjoying the show of appreciation.
While her son, Patrick, considers a move to Utah, Fabel and husband Ray intend to travel the country in a fifth-wheel camper.
Despite an exciting retirement planned, the PKS family will miss “Miss Peggie” and the entry area will feel decidedly different, school staff said.