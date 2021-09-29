Recently, I binge-watched old episodes of the 1960s TV show, “The Addams Family.” As the theme song said, “They’re creepy and they’re kooky, mysterious and spooky …”
This ghoulish family began life as cartoons by Charles Addams in The New Yorker magazine. When transformed into a television show, the members of this horrid household received names for the first time: Gomez and Morticia, their children Pugsley and Wednesday, Uncle Fester and Grandmama, a butler known as Lurch and a hirsute character in bowler hat known as Cousin Itt. There was also a disembodied hand called Thing.
I was a fan of Ted Cassidy, the 6-foot-9 actor who played Lurch (and Thing). He had graduated from the same college as me (Stetson University) and I later met him through mutual friend in Jacksonville. Very talented, but trapped by his height into supporting roles.
After the TV series ended, the fictional Addams Family made numerous TV appearances as cameos and several animated series. That was followed by a couple of live-action movies. And then in 2019 with an animated feature simply titled “The Addams Family.”
Here, the wealthy, eccentric family was voiced by Oscar Isaac (Gomez), Charlize Theron (Morticia), Finn Wolfhard (Pugsley), Chloë Grace Moretz (Wednesday), Nick Kroll (Uncle Fester), Bette Midler (Grandmama), Conrad Vernon (Lurch) and Snoop Dogg (Cousin Itt).
Now, there is an animated sequel, simply titled “The Addams Family 2.” All the previous voice cast returns (with the exception of Javon Walton stepping in as Pugsley; coming into puberty his voice changed).
Look at the family portrait on the posters. Yes, they are still creepy and kooky.
“The Addams Family 2” opens in theaters this Friday. It will also be available on streaming video.
This time around, the macabre family decides to take a road trip in their haunted camper for “one last miserable family vacation.” After all, the kids are growing up. Along their way across of America, they are again fish out of water. The trip is complicated as they encounter other creepy characters such as a mad scientist named Cyrus Strange and his strange father (voiced by Bill Hader and Wallace Shawn).
Charles Addams gave us the original images: Gomez with his tubby body, pug nose and crooked teeth, a sharpster in a flashy suit. Morticia, a slender witch with pale skin and long, flowing black hair. Uncle Fester, bald and hunched with “sunken eyes and often a deranged smile.” Grandmama was described by Charles Addams as a frizzy-haired “disrespectful old hag.” And Lurch was a tall, gloomy Frankenstein-like character whom Addams described as “shambling around the house forever, not a very good butler but a faithful one …”
Building on the cartoons, the television show codified the looks, names and demeanors of the family members. The movies followed suit. And these new animated feature films blend the cartoons and live action into a delightful — if eerie — amalgam.
For the road trip in “The Addams Family 2,” we see their version of vacation attire — sunglasses, garden hats, leis, etc., but underneath they remain the same naive ghouls we’ve come to love from afar.
As Common Sense Media describes them: “They embrace gore, goth subculture and any color of clothing as long as it’s black.”
Sure, this is black humor based on the antics of a Goth group of ghouls who’ve been making audiences laugh at their “pointed lack of self-awareness” since they first appeared on the pages of The New Yorker in 1937.
If you think the Addams Family are weird, consider their creator. When Charles Addams died in 1988, he requested his ashes be buried in the pet cemetery on his estate known as The Swamp.