Legendary Pictures figures you have been cooped up long enough without any rock-‘em-sock-‘em blockbuster movies (read: “Transformer” movies, any Marvel superhero movie) and you’re suffering from withdrawal. So, the moviemaker has just released a well-timed fourth installment in their so-called MonsterVerse — a battle royal titled “Godzilla vs. Kong.”
This is the 36th film in the Godzilla franchise and the 12th film in the King Kong franchise.
As you geeks know, the Japanese kaiju monster Gojira (we call him Godzilla here in the U.S.) first attacked Tokyo in a 1954 film by the Toho Company.
“Kaiju” translates as “strange beast.” That’s a good description, in that this giant semi-aquatic reptile breathes radioactive flames.
And you trivia fans know King Kong is a giant ape who first appeared in a 1933 movie produced for RKO by Merian C. Cooper. Yep, this is the beast who climbed the Empire State Building with Fay Wray in his hairy paw.
Just like today’s WWE wrestling events, early moviemakers often pitted kaiju monsters against each other. Hence, we’ve had such schlocky horror flicks as “Godzilla vs. Gigan,” “Godzilla vs. King Ghidorah,” “Godzilla vs. Destoroyah,” “Mothra vs. Godzilla,” “Gamera vs. Barugon,” even a smackdown called “Godzilla, Mothra and King Ghidrah: Giant Monsters All-Out Attack.”
In fact, there has already been a “King Kong vs. Godzilla” cinematic face-off back in 1962.
But what is old is new again.
You can catch this latest matchup of “Godzilla vs. Kong” in theaters or on HBO Max.
As one film critic termed the pairing: “Big monkey and big lizard go punch-punch!” That pretty much sums it up.
The plot (if you could call it that) has to do with Godzilla attacking an Apex Cybernetics research facility in Pensacola. And Apex inadvertently releases King Kong to stave off the attacker.
Character development takes a backseat to the nearly two hours of monster fighting. Most of the background is told in the fast-flip opening credits, something about an explorers lost in Hollow Earth.
Alexander Skarsgård (TV’s “True Blood”) heads the cast as a geologist mapping Hollow Earth, a reluctant hero caught up in the monster attacks. Rebecca Hall (“Vicky Cristina Barcelona”) is a linguist trying to communicate with the captive Kong. Kaylee Hottle (“10 Deaf Children: One Powerful Message”) is the cute kid who actually has a rapport with the giant ape, talking with him via sign language.
In a subplot of sorts, Millie Bobby Brown (TV’s “Stranger Things”) teams up with a computer nerd and a conspiracy theorist to get stowed away on secret underground monorail that takes them to Apex’s headquarters in Hong Kong. Meanwhile, the Apex team transports a sedated Kong to Antarctica, entrance to the Hollow Earth where they discover an ancient throne room where Kong’s Titan ancestors ruled.
A high-tech mechanical monster — Mechagodzilla — gets activated at Apex’s headquarters in Hong Kong, so Godzilla and Kong go there for a three-way dust-up. Kong has an ancient battle ax made from another Godzilla’s dorsal plate, just the thing to take on a mechanical version of his nemesis. Predictably, Hong Kong gets flattened in the ensuing mêlée.
We won’t tell you who wins, but expect more film appearances of Godzilla and King Kong. Legendary Pictures is not going to kill off two of its best franchises in the MonsterVerse.
Director Adam Wingard describes this outing as “a massive monster brawl movie.”
That could be called “Truth in advertising.”