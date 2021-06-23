We all know that professional wrestling is show biz. That the muscled, costumed grapplers are merely acting a part. After all, it says so in the name, WWE — World Wrestling Entertainment.
So it’s a natural progression for wrestlers to appear in movies.
One of the first to make it big on the silver screen was Hulk Hogan. His first film was “Rocky III,” but he’s appeared in about 14 movies in all.
Another was a Mexican luchador whose stage name was Mil Máscaras. The masked man starred in a series of 20 action films.
They have been followed by wrestlers ranging from Rowdy Roddy Piper (“They Live”) to Jesse Ventura (“Predator”) to Dave Bautista (“Army of the Dead”). And, of course, there was Andre the Giant (“The Princess Bride”).
However, the biggest success of them all is clearly Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson (“Jumanji,” “Moana,” “Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw,” TV’s “Young Rock”). He is arguably the most recognizable movie star in the world today, and certainly the most successful — his films grossing more than $10.5 billion worldwide.
So it’s only to be expected that popular WWE wrestler John Cena would try to carve out a movie career for himself. From “12 Rounds” to “Trainwreck” to Transformer’s “Bumblebee,” he’s paid his dues — finally earning a big role in “F9: The Fast Saga,” the latest installment in the “Fast & Furious” fast-car franchise. It opens in theaters this week.
Unfortunately, while promoting the film, Cena created an international controversy by calling Taiwan a “country,” angering China. And China is the world’s biggest market for “F9.” He gave his apology in Mandarin, perhaps his best acting performance so far.
“F9” is actually the 10th full-length film in the franchise that generally follows the adventures of Dominic Toretto, a car thief turned government spy played by one-time bouncer-turned-movie-star Vin Diesel.
With an unruly large cast known as “Dom’s crew,” the film series emphasizes the value of family and loyalty. Not appearing in this latest episode are Johnson and Jason Statham, who ticked off Vin Diesel by spinning off their own action series (“Hobbs & Shaw”). So “F9” is the first film since “Fast Five” not to feature the Rock. He cited scheduling conflicts.
The F&F franchise has been described as “a high-octane soap opera” where “family comes first, physics comes a distant second, and logic blew a flat tire like three movies ago.”
That’s where Cena comes in, playing Dom’s estranged younger brother Jakob. Turns out, Dominic Toretto and his family must face off with Jakob, now a deadly assassin working with their old enemy Cipher (Charlize Theron). Jakob holds a personal vendetta against Dominic, who banished him from the family after their father died in a racing accident caused by Jakob’s carelessness.
But keep in mind, family is all, so you can guess how the storyline goes.
Most fans watch the series for the jaw-dropping car scenes. The stage was set with the opening scene of the first film, when a Honda Civic slips underneath a moving semi-truck. Since then, the car stunts have grown bolder and more outrageous. Leaping onto a boat. Driving through a skyscraper’s window. Revving through the nose of a plane.
Some say “F9” has jumped the shark with a car in outer space. (No spoiler alert since this has been highly publicized in the movie’s promotion.)
“People come back to life here? Cars can go into space? Freakish Destructive Technology found in Maze Runner maybe?” warns another one-time fan. “Watch at your own risk.”
Hey, ask Elon Musk about cars in outer space. He used a Tesla Roadster as the dummy payload for the February 2018 Falcon Heavy test flight. That car is now orbiting the sun.
Maybe Musk should have sent Dominic Toretto and his crew up with that car?
Sorry, Cena. China may be the least of F9’s problems.