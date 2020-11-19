Queen’s Gambit is a tricky chess move in which a sacrifice of the queen’s bishop’s pawn is offered. It’s an attack that puts constant pressure on your opponent.
“Queen’s Gambit” is also the name of a new Netflix miniseries about a female prodigy who becomes known for her take-no-prisoners style of playing chess.
Everybody’s talking about “Queen’s Gambit.” I heard about it from my brother-in-law, my son, my dentist’s wife, several movie pals, dozens of Facebook friends, even a kid at the supermarket checkout.
This column has for years limited itself to films that screen in theaters. However, with the COVID-19 pandemic and the closing of many movie houses, films have migrated to streaming video platforms and so did we. With a dearth of motion pictures being released during this time of coronavirus, we’ve occasionally expanded to TV movies. And with changing definitions of what constitutes a movie, we’re accepting limited series as “long movies delivered in episodes.” Sort of like a Saturday morning series, but shown all at once.
Most people who told me about “Queen’s Gambit” binge watched all seven episodes over two nights.
Things change. Despite the accepted name, most “films” are no longer on celluloid, but delivered digitally.
To me, “Queen’s Gambit” is as much a motion picture as “Searching for Bobby Fischer” or “Queen of Katwe” — two great chess movies (both based on real players). In fact, it started out to be a movie instead of a TV miniseries.
Based on the 1983 novel by Walter Tevis, “The Queen’s Gambit” follows fictional Beth Harmon in her quest to become the world’s greatest chess player while struggling with emotional issues as well as drug and alcohol dependency.
You will be hooked.
Chess is called “the Game of Kings.” That nickname comes not so much because it used to be the idle pastime of royalty, but from the purpose of the game: to capture your opponent’s king. The militaristic game ends with checkmate (originally called Shahmat, meaning, “The king is dead”), when a king is placed in an inescapable threat of capture.
This two-person strategy board game consists of 32 pieces played on a checkered board with 64 squares. The battle is generally divided into opening, middlegame and endgame.
A Queen’s Gambit is one of the oldest known chess openings. However, with the new Netflix production, it is also a double entendre — a female who undertakes a risky path to defeat the Russian world chess champion.
In “Queen’s Gambit,” we meet Beth Harmon (played with brilliant self-assurance by Anya Taylor-Joy), a redheaded orphan girl who learns to play chess with the help of the school’s janitor (played with dour paternalism by Bill Camp). Aided by the tranquilizers issued by the school, she is able to visualize chess moves while staring at the ceiling. After being adopted by an alcoholic woman (played with woozy resilience by Marielle Heller), a failed pianist with an absent husband, Beth begins entering chess tournaments — and winning. An easy way to make money for nice clothes. Turns out, many male players consider her too glamourous for the game. After all, chess is a very serious and exclusive man’s enclave.
As she beats male chess champions one by one, she makes several friends and lovers along the way (played with hangdog intellect by Harry Melling, with cocky confidence by Thomas Brodie-Sangster, and with handsome androgyny by Jacob Fortune-Lloyd). But her eye is on the prize, taking on Russian grandmaster Vasily Borgov (played with somber elegance by Marcin Grzegorz Dorociński). Yes, Beth opens with the Queen’s Gambit in the miniseries’ breathtaking grand finale.
Anya Josephine Marie Taylor-Joy is the 24-year-old actress who brings Beth Harmon to life. Born in America, raised in Argentina and educated in London, she started off to become a ballerina, then worked as a model, but her Audrey-Hepburn doe-like eyes got her into movies. Cast early-on in horror films (“The Witch,” “Vampire Academy,” “Morgan,” a couple of M. Night Shyamalan flicks), she made herself better known in the recent dramedy version of Jane Austen’s “Emma.”
In “Queen’s Gambit” she excels. Critics have described her performance as “magnetic,” “a joy to behold,” “brilliant” and “superbly acted.”
Despite Taylor-Joy’s fine dramatic work here, future projects return to her horror roots with Edgar Wrights “Last Night in Soho” and a starring role in the Robert Eggers remake of “Nosferatu.” She has been tapped to carry on the title role in the upcoming “Mad Max: Fury Road” spinoff called “Furiosa.”
Who would think a miniseries about a board game could be exciting? But as directed by Scott Frank, you are on the edge of your seat for each match. All the chess moves are real. Former World Chess Champion Garry Kasparov and chess coach Bruce Pandolfini acted as consultants.
I used to be a fairly serious chess player (but haven’t sat at a board in years), so I particularly enjoyed “Queen’s Gambit.” But you don’t have to be. My wife barely knows how a rook moves, but she thoroughly enjoyed this tale of an orphan who becomes a world champion due to her intuitive style of playing.
As a youth, I beat the chess champion of Pensacola, Florida, in a series of matches. Although he was steeped in complicated chess strategies — the King’s Indian Defense, the Slav Defense, the Grunfeld Defense, and the Nimzo Indian Defense — I beat him several times with the Fool’s Mate, a simplistic maneuver that leads to checkmate in two moves. “You’re so boring to play with,” he told me. “Yes, but I beat you every time,” I reminded him.
Trust me, “Queen’s Gambit” is not boring play. It’s a winner.