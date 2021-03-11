Little did you know you were speaking Japanese when sending out texts and emails that contain those little smiley faces. Emoji is actually a Japanese word that means “picture characters.”
Picture writing predated the alphabet (and may succeed it, with our successful communications by using emojis). Ancient Sumerian, Egyptian and Chinese civilizations began to adapt pictures (pictographs) to represent concepts, eventually developing them into writing systems.
A new documentary directed by Ian Cheney and Martha Shane examines the phenomena of emoji faces, smileys and graphics used in electronic messages. Originally titled “Picture Characters,” the doc now calls itself “The Emoji Story.” A pretty straightforward description.
No, don’t confuse “The Emoji Story” with 2017’s “The Emoji Movie.” That was a cute animated movie that featured the voices of T.J. Miller, James Corden, Anna Faris, Maya Rudolph, Christina Aquilera, Sofia Vergara, Sean Hayes and Patrick Stewart as various emoji. But that’s another story.
“Picture Characters: The Emoji Story” is an entry in the annual Southern Circuit Tour of Independent Filmmakers.
Emoji have become pervasive in our society. My wife and her friends often text back and forth without words, using only a combination of these little pictograms. Today, there are literally billions of users communicating with these symbols.
This 81-minute doc puts emoji under the microscope, tracing their history from Japan to our keyboards and mobile phones. Here are interviews with linguists; computer encoders; even Shigetaka Kurita, the Japanese interface designer who invented emojis more than 20 years ago.
Kurita’s original designs consisted of only 176 emojis; today there are more than 2,823. The most popular, however, remain smiley faces and hearts.
“I just thought it was something that would make people happy,” Kurita says while touring a Museum of Modern Art exhibition inspired by his creations.
You will even get a peek inside the Unicode Technical Committee, a private consortium that decides which emoji are available to you. This mysterious group is actually a non-profit based in California’s Silicon Valley, composed in part by representatives of all the major tech companies.
Anyone is free to petition for a new emoji and make an argument for its existence, but the UTC makes the final determination. We learn that bagel and sloth emojis have been approved, while Jesus and condom emojis have been rejected.
The documentary follows the attempts to get three new emoji accepted — an image of a woman wearing a hijab, a type of tea that is iconic in Argentine culture, and an emoji representing menstruation.
You’ll have to watch the doc (or check the latest emojis) to see how these applications turn out.
This fascinating journey tracks this decade’s change in internet culture as it moves away from nerds and into the hands of the general population.
More importantly, “Picture Characters: The Emoji Story” will make you think about how our language will likely morph over time.