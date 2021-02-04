There’s a new Denzel Washington movie, debuting simultaneously in theaters and on HBO Max. That’s Warner Bros. new COVID-19 strategy, a distribution plan that has turned the industry topsy-turvy.
Although titled “The Little Things,” this movie is no little thing in that it stars three Academy Award-winners: Washington (“Glory,” “Training Day”), Rami Malek (“Bohemian Rhapsody”) and Jared Leto (“Dallas Buyers Club”). That's a lot of Hollywood horsepower for what might seem to be a throwaway crime drama.
But it’s more than that. Think “Seven,” that 1995 neo-noir about a serial killer.
Denzel is clearly the lead horse in this trifecta.
But don’t expect the slender, ramrod-straight, crisply dressed Washington you saw in “The Mighty Quinn.” Or the guns-blazing, square-jawed action hero you saw in “Man on Fire.” Or even the cerebral collegian you encountered in “The Great Debaters.” Here is a Washington with a slight paunch, slumped shoulders and ill-fitting clothes.
Meet Joe “Deke” Deacon, an aging police detective who has been sidelined after suffering a nervous breakdown, a divorce and a heart attack over a murder case he couldn’t solve. He’s a man tormented by the “angels” of the victims to whom he couldn’t bring closure.
Now working as a deputy sheriff in Bakersfield, Deke is called back to Los Angeles to collect some forensic evidence. He arrives in the middle of a new murder case, a young woman who seems to be victim of a serial killer. And the M.O. looks familiar to him.
In charge of the case is Jim Baxter (Malek), a detective described as “the new Deacon.” Yes, our guy used to be good, with a high record of closing cases. But that was before his life fell apart. Against the advice of his superiors, Baxter invites Deke into the case. He senses that Deke has a nose for “the little things” that solve a case.
Turns out that this old school cop and this newly appointed hotshot have more in common than either of them expected.
Despite disturbing flashbacks, Deacon is determined to solve the case, for himself, he announces to his new partner.
After expending a little shoe leather, Deke’s suspicions fall on Albert Sparma (Leto), a strange wild-eyed, long-haired loner who works a dead-end job in an appliance store near the latest crime scene. Trailing the new suspect, Deke finds him parked near where one of the recent bodies was discovered, even though the location had been withheld from the newspapers. This gets Baxter’s attention.
Deke warns Baxter against getting involved with the angels, but the detective buys in, becoming convinced that Sparma is the killer.
Sparma seems to enjoy the cat-and-mouse game. Taunting Baxter, Sparma offers to show him where a missing woman is buried. But he’s confessed to crimes before, crimes he couldn’t have committed.
We’ll avoid spoiler alerts by simply telling you that all three men are forced to come to terms with their angels.
Written and directed by John Lee Hancock (“The Blind Side,” “The Highwaymen”), this film has a satisfying familiarity. But it’s the talent of the stars that keeps you glued to the screen — whether big or small. Stephen Spielberg was supposed to direct it, but he found the story too dark. Even Clint Eastwood and Warren Beatty passed on it. So Hancock decided to direct it himself. He imbued it with a moody, surreal quality that has a slow buildup. Some viewers complain about the takes-its-time pacing; others praise it.
As one moviegoer said, “This movie will not spoon feed you everything so some things are going to be open to your interpretation. I believe the intent of this movie is to help remind you to pay attention to the little things in your life and let the past die with the past. Don’t hold onto past mistakes.”
Or as Deke says, “It’s the little things that rip you apart.”