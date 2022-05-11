TAVERNIER — The Bad News Beers won the Upper Keys adult co-ed softball championship on April 28 at Harry Harris Park.
In the first inning with runners on first and second, B-N-B’s Pat Solomon hit the first pitch to him over the right center field fence for a three-run homer. In the bottom of the first with one out, Kevin Williams of Make A Play hit a triple to right center field before scoring on a single by Allison Conover to make it a two-run game.
In the second inning M-A-P’s Lexi Brito and Brian “Tiedo” Tiedemann each singled and scored on an error.
In the top of the third with the game tied at 3-3, B-N-B had hits from Jay Berenzweig, Danny Raber and Ramanda Konopacki before Pat Solomon cleared the bases with a double to take the lead back. That was short lived as M-A-P in the bottom of the third answered with five runs, including a home run to left field by Tiedemann.
In the top of the forth inning, B-N-B scored five runs, with the final two of that inning scoring on a hit by Jimmy Cosgrove. After four innings the score was 12-8 in favor of B-N-B.
M-A-P scored two runs in the fifth to pull within two runs, 12-10, on a hit by Conner Rochowicz. Then B-N-B scored two runs in the top of the six on hits by Brady Brunett, Raber and Konopacki. That was all the B-N-B needed to win the championship.
The next co-ed softball season starts Thursday, May 12. Anyone who would like to join or enter a team should call Herb Tiedemann at 305-522-3577.