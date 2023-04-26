MARATHON — Powerful offshore boats racing at high speeds near the Seven Mile Bridge will show their muscle during the 7-Mile Offshore Grand Prix Friday through Sunday, April 28-30.
The contest is the first powerboat race to take place in Marathon since 2016 and serves as the opening event for Race World Offshore’s 2023 season, with teams coming from around the United States and as far away as Australia and the United Kingdom.
Twelve classes of boats will participate in the challenge with the largest racing Sunday — including the Super Cat that can achieve speeds of up to 140 mph — on a course that provides spectators a close-up viewing experience.
A free-admission opening event welcomes race teams and fans Friday from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Florida Keys Aquarium Encounters, 11710 Overseas Highway.
Races take place Saturday, with the smaller class vessel race brackets taking to the water from 1:30 to 4 p.m.
Sunday’s action features four races beginning at 9:30 a.m. and ending with the 3 p.m. Super Cat competition.
The pedestrian-friendly Old Seven Mile Bridge will be the primary viewing area for spectators, with 90% of the 5.6-mile counterclockwise racecourse viewable from the span that parallels the contemporary bridge. According to race organizers, the old bridge will be open to the public with free admission, with one section reserved for paid VIP viewing.
Race World Offshore plans to set up its VIP hospitality areas on and below the Old Seven Mile bridge. VIP guests will be allowed to park at Sunset Grille, 7 Knights Key Blvd., and walk under the bridge.
Race fans can visit the dry pit areas to view the high-speed boats and meet the race teams and crew from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday. The two dry pit locations are at the south end of Florida Keys Marathon International Airport and San Pablo Catholic Church.
The wet pits will be located at the marina docks behind the host hotel, Faro Blanco Resort & Yacht Club, 1996 Overseas Highway.
Wet pits will be open to the public Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The resort is open for food, beverages and race viewing during the weekend.
With limited parking at the race site, shuttle service is to be available from Marathon Community Park to Sunset Grille.
Events culminate Sunday evening with an awards ceremony, the presentation of the Conch Republic Cup and an after-party at host hotel Faro Blanco Resort.