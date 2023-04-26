powerboats2kwracefrioneal2

Powerboats will roar into Marathon for the 7-Mile Offshore Grand Prix, set for Friday through Sunday, April 28-30, during the Conch Republic Days celebration.

 ROB O’NEAL/Free Press

MARATHON — Powerful offshore boats racing at high speeds near the Seven Mile Bridge will show their muscle during the 7-Mile Offshore Grand Prix Friday through Sunday, April 28-30.

The contest is the first powerboat race to take place in Marathon since 2016 and serves as the opening event for Race World Offshore’s 2023 season, with teams coming from around the United States and as far away as Australia and the United Kingdom.