MIAMI — Marathon High School’s 17-game losing streak, which dated back to 2018, came to an end Friday, Nov. 6, as the Dolphins beat Archbishop Carroll, 19-7, in Miami.
The rain subsided before kickoff, but the wind remained steady throughout a fast-moving first half before a larger-than-expected crowd.
Archbishop opened the game by choosing to go for the score on an early fourth down, but Marathon’s Miguel Avena read the pass play perfectly, jumping the route for an interception.
Avena came back on the following 73-yard drive and ran the ball well on the offense, before Enoc Campos broke loose on a 39-yard touchdown run, giving Marathon the early lead, 6-0.
The Bulldogs responded with a touchdown of their own, putting them up 7-6.
However, on the ensuring kickoff, Archbishop attempted a squib kick that backfired, giving Marathon good starting field position on the following drive.
The Dolphins took advantage with hard running by Jimmy Gimerenes, and the drive came down to a fourth-down decision of their own. The Dolphins also decided to go for it, which proved to be the right choice when Dylan Globe converted, punching it into the end zone from 4 yards out and putting Marathon back on top, 13-7, shortly before halftime.
It started raining again as players returned to the field, and drives for both squads bogged down in a scoreless third quarter.
During a critical fourth-quarter drive that could have potentially put away the game for Marathon, Avena fumbled, which gave Archbishop one last chance to climb back into the game.
Archbishop began driving, but while deep in their own territory, it came down to fourth down; instead of punting and relying on their defense, they decided to go for it once again.
On the fourth-and-8 play, the Bulldogs receiver had a chance to make the catch, but he dropped it.
Marathon was not about to let another chance to put away the game slip through their hands, as Anthony McGuire galloped into pay dirt, making it 19-7, which was the game’s final tally.
In the program’s first game back to the Miami football field since Hurricane Irma, the Bulldogs looked rusty all afternoon, committing several costly mistakes and penalties as they did not play with much urgency after that final Dolphins’ touchdown. Their defense was also drawn off-sides six times in the game on hard snap counts.
The Dolphins spent the afternoon pounding it out on the ground and, defensively, Malachi Hawkins made three big tackles and was said by coach George Childress to be the defensive player of the game in the win.