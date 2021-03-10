MARATHON — Already twice in the last decade has the 7 Mile Bridge Run had to be canceled — in 2011 due to a lightning storm and in 2020 because of COVID-19 — so, to ensure the 40th annual event does not go the same way, race officials needed to be creative to make sure the April 17 race goes off without a hitch.
First, and most important, is that entry will only be open to those who were successfully registered for the 2020 run.
“We understand that some registered 2020 runners may choose not to participate; however, there will be no deferments and no transfers,” said event’s website reads. “The seriousness of COVID-19 weighs heavily on our organization. The decisions made up to this point have been carefully vetted and not taken lightly.”
Other changes include the start being shifted to the west side of the bridge with limited parking available at Knights Key, where buses will transport bibbed runners only to the other side — parking will begin at 4 a.m. and the last bus will leave Knights Key at 5:30 a.m.
“Once on the west side of the bridge, runners are asked to comply with volunteer directions to ensure social distancing,” according to race officials. “There will be no spectators and only bibbed runners may participate in the race.”
A secure start area for participants will be set up according to social distancing guidelines — using street decals, linear rows and barricades — with runners staring in waves of 10 at a time beginning at 6:45 a.m.
“Upon crossing the start line mat, runners may drop their mandatory face covering until either being picked up by a bus or crossing the finish line, where face coverings will then be required,” said the website.
The bridge will reopen at 9 a.m., meaning runners will have approximately 80 minutes to finish the race before sweep buses pick up those unable to keep the pace to complete the course in the allotted time frame.
As always, finisher medals will be distributed at the finish line and results will be made available online; however, there will be no awards ceremony this year. Awards will be mailed to all winners.
Details about registration, mitigating COVID controls and race information should have been communicated via email to last year’s registered runners.
“These decisions have been based on our love for our community and knowing we would never act in a manner that would reflect poorly on those who have graciously supported us for the past 40 years including our runners, volunteers, staff, city of Marathon personnel or event sponsors,” read the website. “You can trust we will make every effort to make this year’s run a safe and fun run.”