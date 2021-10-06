ISLAMORADA — One hundred and 29 children ages 11 and younger participated in the 24th Annual Keys Kids Fishing Derby on Sept. 26, hosted by the Lorelei.
Junior anglers pay no fee to participate in this event, which features three different divisions — offshore, shoreline and backcountry — and three different age groups.
Eight-year-old Jude Paneiro, fishing with Brian McCadie out of Robbie’s Marina, took home top honors with a 58.8-pound amberjack. Tristan Norris, 10, caught an 11.9-pound dolphin to win 8-11 age group in the offshore division. Eva McCadie, 5, weighed in a 12.6-pound jack to win the 5-7 offshore age division.
Over half of the anglers registered for the shoreline division, most fishing from the docks at the Lorelei. Three-year-old Tommy Barber caught a 0.8-pound snapper winning on time over Landon Holly, 4, who caught a 0.8 pound grunt and Olivia Obermann, 3, who also caught a 0.8 pound grunt. The fish were all released after being weighed in. The largest fish caught from shore was a 1-pound snapper released by Maddox Whiteman, 5. Dominick Whiteman, 8, weighed in a 0.9-pound snapper to win his division.
The backcountry division’s largest fish was weighed in by 3-year-old William Walsh V, who caught a 9.9-pound snook. Emma Roamirez weighed a 5.5-pound jack to take top honors in the 5-7 age group, and Bryce Veath, 10, won his division with a 8.6-pound jack.
Most Outstanding Catch awards angler went to Aiden Zeher, 10, who released a sailfish and Caylin Gwilliam, 10, who released two tarpon, one redfish, two snappers, three tripletails and a ladyfish.