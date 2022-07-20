snapper

Columnist C.J. Geotis and buddy Dan caught this mixed bag of Florida Keys snappers. What more could be asked for?

 C.J. GEOTIS/Contributed

My buddy Dan and I loaded the boat with chum, bait, lots of fishing rods and reels, ice and oats. Our plan was to spend half-a-day on the water. After a very successful mahi-mahi trip just days before, we decided to target snappers for a change. Recently, we have added mutton snappers to our list of favorite species.

Off the lift and into the water at 8 a.m., we headed for open water. Dan and I have both been fishing out of Marathon for more than 20 years. During this time, we have amassed a considerable stable of established waypoints that we call our “hot spots.” We anchored in an area where we have had some good luck lately. But after anchoring, the wind and current were not aligned, and our chum was not doing exactly what we wanted it to.