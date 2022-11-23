I spent the week visiting in Boston. The first day it was 26 degrees, windy and raining. Of course, I couldn’t wait to get back to Marathon weather and the Gulf Stream waters. After returning on Saturday night, I made a call to a fishing buddy that is always ready to go fishing. I had catching up to do, so I decided that heading out by noon, and returning after just a few hours would be fine. My buddy Richard was happy with the plan and showed up right on time.
When we reached the outer marker near Sombrero Beach, the water was dead calm. Very light winds left a sheen on the ocean surface, and we could see reflections of clouds in the water. The Gulf Stream report, said the Gulf Stream was very close to shore, but had not been updated for more than several days. We’d have to find it the old-fashioned way, by physically looking for it.
I brought the EP-2 up on plane and headed for open water. This time of year, I like to start trolling as soon as I reach the deep side of the reef. With four lines in the water, we fell off the reef and trolled a zigzag pattern between 100 and 200 feet of water. We headed west, then east, then turned south and worked the area in front of Marathon from 200 feet to 350.
We ran two surface feathers and two rigged ballyhoos with one on the downrigger. The sun on my skin felt great. I had been wearing long pants, flannel shirts and walking shoes with socks for almost a week. It reminded me why I came to the Florida Keys in the first place. I moved specifically for the fishing, and my wife and I both moved here because we never again want to live in snow and freezing temperatures.
Several miles off the reef Richard and I ran into a wispy line of weeds going east to west. Along with the weed line, there was a very definitive water-color change. The water temperature was 83 degrees, and the characteristics of the short waves changed from calm and rolling to nervous and disorganized. The change in color was more that we had expected from a distance. We noticed it in the prop wash. Deep water and Gulf Stream waters have a recognizable startling blue color.
If we could not have seen the lighthouse or shore, we would have guessed we were in 800 to 1,000 feet of water. Off our starboard beam, I caught a glimpse of silver streaks breaking the ocean surface. I turned the EP-2 and headed over to see what I hoped were leaping mahi-mahi. We trolled the general area, constantly changing direction and speed hoping to entice a bite. I changed from making sweeping turns to making sharp turns. Sometimes, because the outside outrigger line moves faster than the inside outrigger line, the changes in how the baits behave and move will trick a fish into striking.
After a sharp turn toward deeper water, we spotted two frigate birds to the west. They were moving west, gliding high in warm-air updrafts, then suddenly diving to cartwheel just above the ocean surface. We picked up speed and ran to get closer. Where these birds were cartwheeling just happened to also be right above some scattered weed patches. I told Richard we should get a hookup any minute. As I was totally concentrating on tracking the frigates, he was rocking back and forth on the balls of his feet and watching the spread of baits.
A large blue-and-white lure with a ballyhoo rigged behind it got hit hard. We both saw it happen. The hooked mahi rocketed for the sky and shook his head throwing arcs of sparkling water as he attempted to part himself from our line. I hit the autopilot button to keep a straight line, slowed the boat down a little but kept enough speed so the forward motion of the boat would keep the uncooperative mahi behind the boat and tight to the fishing line.
Richard and I have caught fish like this many times. I pulled all the other lines to reduce the danger of tangling. This was obviously a fish we wanted to put in the box. Richard kept a slight bow in the tip of the rod with just enough pressure to keep the fish coming toward the boat, but not enough to cause the fish to panic and struggle. We were at the most treacherous part of a fish fight. Everybody has heard anglers say, “We lost the biggest fish of the day right at the side of the boat.” The idea is to ease the fish to the side of the boat, gaff him and move him into the ice-filled fix box.
It was make-it-or-break-it time. Sometimes a fish will panic and run when he first sees the boat. The angler’s job is to keep him calm. Another huge, but common mistake, is to lift the fish’s head out of the water. This happens because you’re holding the rod tip too high, or sometimes, too low. The fish will naturally try to run—and in most cases—jump into the air right at the side of the boat, shake his head, and spit the hook out. This is very frustrating and not necessary. Richard kept the fish parallel to, and just under the surface of, the water. I moved between him and the fish and easily made the gaff.
We worked that area, for a while, with no luck attracting another fish. We turned toward shore and trolled to the reef. We had more than enough fish. Neither of us likes to freeze fish so we’re satisfied with just enough to make one good dinner of fresh mahi, and fish sandwiches for the next day’s lunch.
We returned to the dock around 3 p.m. A very successful three-hour tour. And life is good in the Florida Keys; life is very good in the Florida Keys.
C.J. Geotis is a life-long fisherman who followed his dream more than 20 years ago to live in the Florida Keys. His books, “Florida Keys Fish Stories,” and “Double-Edged Sword” are available at Amazon.com. He lives in Marathon with his wife, Loretta, and her Coca-Cola collection. His email isfishstoriescj@comcast.net.