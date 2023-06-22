ABOVE: The Angler Eddy’s team of Pam Simon, Jessica Ball, Payton Sujat and Maegan Cabrera won the Florida Keys Elks Lodge’s 9th Annual Ladies Dolphin Tournament. Ball’s 9.7-pound dolphin was the biggest of the tournament.
Capt. Eddy Cabrera and mate Cole Tristran led anglers Pam Simon, Jessica Ball, Payton Sujat and Maegan Cabrera to victory in the Florida Keys Elks Lodge’s 9th Annual Ladies Dolphin Tournament.
ED CALE/Contributed
ABOVE: The Angler Eddy’s team of Pam Simon, Jessica Ball, Payton Sujat and Maegan Cabrera won the Florida Keys Elks Lodge’s 9th Annual Ladies Dolphin Tournament. Ball’s 9.7-pound dolphin was the biggest of the tournament.
ED CALE/Contributed
Smile Maker earned second place. Capt. Bill Sullivan and mate Zachary Sullivan fished with anglers Jennifer and Brianna Sullivan, all from Naples.
ED CALE/Contributed
LEFT: Capt. Sam Allison led anglers Jolene Allison and Christina Veath, both of Tavernier, to third place.
ED CALE/Contributed
Top junior angler Natalia Hortensi, 15, fishing with Capt. Jordi Hortensi on the Islamorada Spearfish Adventure, weighed in a 4.7-pound dolphin.
TAVERNIER — Capt. Eddy Cabrera and mate Cole Tristran led their anglers to victory aboard Angler Eddy’s during the Florida Keys Elks Lodge’s 9th Annual Ladies Dolphin Tournament presented by Island Arms and Indoor Range. The combined weight of the three heaviest fish caught determined the winners in this one-day fishing event.
Anglers Pam Simon, Jessica Ball, Payton Sujat and Maegan Cabrera, all from Tavernier, weighed fish of 5.7, 5.8 and 9.7 pounds, for a combined weight of 21.2, to win on time by just 12 minutes.