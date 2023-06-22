TAVERNIER — Capt. Eddy Cabrera and mate Cole Tristran led their anglers to victory aboard Angler Eddy’s during the Florida Keys Elks Lodge’s 9th Annual Ladies Dolphin Tournament presented by Island Arms and Indoor Range. The combined weight of the three heaviest fish caught determined the winners in this one-day fishing event.

Anglers Pam Simon, Jessica Ball, Payton Sujat and Maegan Cabrera, all from Tavernier, weighed fish of 5.7, 5.8 and 9.7 pounds, for a combined weight of 21.2, to win on time by just 12 minutes.