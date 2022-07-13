The Sea Horse group shows off their dolphin fish. From left, Lynda Traverso, St. Augustine; Cheryl Craig, Key West; Robin Christian, Sanibel; Susan Anthony, Fort Myers; Robin Krueger, Parkland; and Carmella Brazzle, Suwanee, Georgia.
Contributed
Fort Myers angler Susan Anthony, right, won first place in the offshore division. She is pictured aboard Caribsea wtih Maryanne Vontertann of Fort Lauderdale.
UPPER KEYS — Women came from as far away as Georgia to learn fishing and compete at the Ladies, Let’s Go Fishing Screamin’ Reels Tournament in late June.
Hosted by the nonprofit Ladies, Let’s Go Fishing Foundation, the tournament kicked off on Friday, June 24, at the Florida Keys Elks Club in Tavernier. On Saturday and Sunday the woman learned and applied their fishing skills on boats off Islamorada, catching a total of 100 fish on flat-calm seas.
Fort Myers resident Susan Anthony clinched first place in the offshore division with a 25-pound blackfin tuna caught on Caribsea. Second place offshore went to Lynda Traverso of St. Augustine, who landed a 19.8-pound blackfin tuna. The top private boat angler was Deb Salvi of New Smyrna Beach, who caught an 8-pound dolphin fish.
Local sponsors were Breezy Palms, Jeanne Towne of Fidelity Real Estate and the Monroe County Tourist Development Council.