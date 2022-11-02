ISLAMORADA — In recognition of Veterans Day, anglers will unite with war heroes to pursue some of the world’s most sought-after game fish for trophies and prizes during the annual Cheeca Lodge All-American Backcountry Tournament, scheduled Nov. 10-12.
The catch-and-release tournament was inspired by the United States’ 41st president, George H.W. Bush, an avid Florida Keys angler and a regular visitor to Cheeca Lodge & Spa. It honors a participating team of two veteran soldiers who are to join the field of competitor boats targeting five tournament species: snook, redfish, bonefish, tarpon and permit.
A beachside reception followed by a rules meeting and silent auction kick off the weekend the evening of Thursday, Nov. 10, at Cheeca Lodge, the tournament’s social event headquarters located at mile marker 82, oceanside.
Fishing is from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11, and Saturday, Nov. 12, based at nearby World Wide Sportsman. The event culminates Saturday evening when individual and team trophies are awarded to winners in the fly, general tackle and artificial lure divisions.
Entry fee is $1,750 per angler and includes admission to social events for the angler, guide and two guests; daily continental breakfast; boxed lunches for anglers and guides; and a gift bag. Guide fees are additional.
Proceeds benefit Bonefish & Tarpon Trust, a nonprofit organization whose mission is to conserve and restore bonefish, tarpon and permit fisheries and habitats through research, stewardship, education and advocacy.