ISLAMORADA — In recognition of Veterans Day, anglers will unite with war heroes to pursue some of the world’s most sought-after game fish for trophies and prizes during the annual Cheeca Lodge All-American Backcountry Tournament, scheduled Nov. 10-12.

The catch-and-release tournament was inspired by the United States’ 41st president, George H.W. Bush, an avid Florida Keys angler and a regular visitor to Cheeca Lodge & Spa. It honors a participating team of two veteran soldiers who are to join the field of competitor boats targeting five tournament species: snook, redfish, bonefish, tarpon and permit.