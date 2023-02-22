I love big fish mahi

Acting more like tunas than mahi-mahi, these mahi were caught by columnist C.J. Geotis and friend on the Marathon Hump.

 C.J. GEOTIS/Contributed

This column originally appeared in October 2013.

I love to fish for big fish. And, I love to catch big fish. Actually, I love everything there is about big fish, and I love being in deep water. There’s something intoxicating about the ominous dark-blue water and the obvious gargantuan weight and mass of the seas rolling by. I also like being far enough offshore that I don’t feel crushed by everyday stress and frenzy. Usually, there are relatively fewer other boaters around, and those who are seem very happy keeping to themselves more than fisherpersons closer to shore.