MARATHON — The 17th annual Tom Thumb Marathon Offshore Bull and Cow Dolphin Tournament is set for Friday through Sunday, May 5-7.
A grand prize of $10,000 in cash is to go to the team with the largest combined weight of a bull and a cow dolphin fish. However, the top prize payout grows as more boats register.
With a field of 70-89 boats, the first-place cash award is to be $15,000, with the amount increasing incrementally by 10 boats. If a field of 100 boats is reached, the first-place cash prize can reach $25,000.
Prizes are also awarded for the largest bull dolphin fish, largest cow dolphin, heaviest combined weight of three dolphin fish and for the largest wahoo, blackfin tuna and tripletail. Other awards recognize the top female angler, top junior angler and more.
Final registration and captains meeting for the Bull and Cow is by drop-in Friday, May 5, between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. at Two Conchs Bait & Tackle, 11499 Overseas Highway.
Fishing is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, May 6-7. Weigh-in each day is set for 4-6 p.m. at Two Conchs Bait & Tackle.
The awards banquet is planned for 7 p.m. Sunday at Florida Keys Aquarium Encounters, 11710 Overseas Highway. Teams can register at marathonoffshoretournament.com. The entry fee is $995 per boat with a team of up to six anglers.