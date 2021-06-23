My sister Cheryl’s friend, Virginia, has dreamed all her life of seeing a real, live dolphin. She has read books and stories, watched dolphin shows on the Discovery Channel, Animal Planet and any time there’s dolphin specials on TV. But, deep in her heart, she has always known that a true encounter with an Atlantic bottlenose dolphin in the wild was a longing that would someday be satisfied.
Last week, Cheryl, Virginia and their friends Mary and Nancy finally worked out a plan to visit the Florida Keys. They came into town from Fort Lauderdale on Saturday evening and were scheduled to go home on Monday morning. That’s not much time to enjoy a vacation in the Keys, but these are four high-energy women, with specific plans as to how the time would be spent. Saturday night, we all had dinner together. Sunday evening was set aside for the requisite trip to Mallory Square to see the street-vendor performances and the fabulous Key West sunset. Monday morning was sit-by-the-pool day until checkout time at 11 a.m. and then into the car for the ride home.
The only time that was left open allowing for spontaneity was Sunday morning and afternoon. This was time to be spent on my boat, the EP2 (Extravagant Promises 2). We boarded the boat Sunday morning and fired her up. It turned out that Sunday was a spectacular Keys morning. As I am wont to say, “It was the prettiest day of the year.” And so it was, the wind was calm and the sky was vibrant blue with puffy white clouds scattered here and there. We toured several canals and shamelessly coveted a few of the local mansions. Then, as we passed the outer marker at Sisters Creek, we soon realized the ocean was greasy-slick calm.
We remained at idle speed until I could determine if all four of my female guests would be comfortable in open water. It took several minutes before it truly settled in that we were in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean, the real Atlantic Ocean. I pushed the throttle forward and brought the EP2 up on plane. We glided across the surface and the girls settled into a comfortable and confident state of mind. We stopped at Washerwoman Rocks to look at the coral heads and reef structure. Visibility seemed unlimited. Cameras quickly came out of pockets, purses and beach bags. The speed of conversation on the boat kicked up a notch. “This is just beautiful,” they all gushed. “Oh my gosh, look at all the fish.”
Virginia, with that far-away look in her eyes, asked, “Do you ever see dolphins out here? It is my dream to actually see a dolphin.” For a moment I was speechless. It struck me that Virginia’s life dream of seeing a dolphin in the wild was something that happens regularly here in the fabulous Florida Keys. I asked if they were all comfortable with running out to Sombrero Reef. We could see the lighthouse from where we were, and the water was flat calm. They unanimously accepted the offer. I knew, right then and there, that we would encounter wild dolphins. It had to happen; there was no question in my mind.
As we approached Sombrero Reef, we came to a sandy-bottom area about a half-mile from the lighthouse and the crowded mooring balls. Out of the corner of my eye, I spotted triangular black fins slicing the water, and then disappearing beneath the surface. I pulled the throttle back. The EP2 settled into the water. I shut the motor. The boat became silent. The girls knew instinctively that something awesome was about to happen. The anticipation was palpable.
Suddenly, several fins broke the surface and turned to approach the boat. More fins appeared behind the boat and started heading toward us. Then another group of fins came into view. Nine bottlenose dolphins began frolicking in the water. “Oh my word,” Virginia blurted out, “Dolphins. I can’t believe there are really dolphins.” The pod of nine swam directly to the boat. The girls were mesmerized. They all reached for cameras and cellphones. “Don’t miss the event trying to take pictures,” I cautioned. As we watched, the dolphins swam around and under the boat. The water was crystal clear and the sandy bottom gave us an incredible opportunity to see the entire bodies and interactions of our visitors.
I’ve had dolphins at the side of the boat many times but never a display like this. The dolphins swam in formation, jumped out of the water and reentered in full view of us. Several actually did flips as they cavorted in the bright Florida Keys sunshine. There were several really close encounters where the dolphins turned their bodies out of the water, so their eyes could make contact with us. It was obvious we were somehow connected with these animals. By this time, cameras and cellphones were trained on the performance unfolding before us. Virginia followed their antics with her cellphone video camera. As she attempted to narrate the event she kept repeating, “Do you see this, America? There are wild dolphins performing for us right in the middle of the ocean. This is a dream come true.” Then, she cried.
The pod stayed with us for 25 minutes. All the batteries on the cameras and the cellphones ran down. The girls had taken all the video and photos they wanted. Only one other boat noticed what was happening with us, and from a prudent distance watched in awe. The shrieks and giggles from both boats traveled across the water. Two of the dolphins made powerful tail smacks, a signal to the group, and slowly — but deliberately — the whole group swam away to deeper water.
We spent the next hour cruising Sombrero Reef and then motored our way through Boot Key Harbor and back to the house. The girls went to the hotel to clean up and then drove to Mallory Square. On Monday morning they drove home. I’ve received multiple emails and phone calls recounting the dolphin encounter. Now that I think about it, the dolphin encounter is the only thing we have talked about all week. They are already planning their next visit to Marathon.
And there you have it. Incredible dolphin encounter, lifetime memories, dreams fulfilled, and life is good in the Florida Keys; life is very good in the Florida Keys.
C.J. Geotis is a life-long fisherman who followed his dream 20 years ago to live in the Florida Keys. His book, Florida Keys Fish Stories, is available at Amazon.com. He lives in Marathon with his wife, Loretta, and her Coca-Cola collection. His email is fishstoriescj@comcast.net.