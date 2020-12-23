ISLAMORADA — Forty-one young anglers fishing aboard 12 boats competed in the 56th annual Islamorada Junior Sailfish Tournament earlier this month.
The high point angler was Andy Cone, who released three sailfish while fishing aboard the Contagious with his father, Capt. Brian Cone.
The first place team with seven sailfish aboard Capt. Joey Hendrix’s Fearless included Saydie and Sawyer Hendrix, Lela Goodrich and R.J. Paul.
Placing second with three sails aboard Capt. Charlie Scoble’s Tackle Center were Layton, Croix and Cruz Lange.
Taking third with three sails aboard Capt. Augie Wampler’s Predator were Hudson and Declan Wampler, Xander Ewald, John Oughton and Easton Pattrick.
Most outstanding catch honors went to Reef Bennett for his 40-pound African pompano while fishing aboard the Contagious.
Charles Lane, fishing on the Tiki, caught the largest dolphin at 14 pounds; Cruz Lange, fishing aboard Tackle Center, caught the largest kingfish at 39 pounds; and Dominic Gonzales, aboard Cloud Nine, had the largest tuna at 18.9 pounds.
A total of 32 releases were recorded over the two-day event.