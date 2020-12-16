ISLAMORADA — Capt. Brian Cone of the charter boat Contagious led his team of anglers to 11 sailfish releases to win the 57th Annual Islamorada Sailfish Tournament, which concluded Dec. 6.
The winning anglers included Mark Mitchell and Kenneth Padgett, both from Charleston, N.C.; Travis Bennett and Andy Cone, both from Tavernier, and Greg Tolpin of Key Largo. The team took home sailfish sculptures sponsored by Caribee Boat Sales and Yamaha Outboards along with a check for $42,390.
Bennett released five sailfish to win the Bill Hirni High Point Angler award as well as a Sammy Milazzo original painting. Andy Cone, 10, took first place in the junior division with three releases.
The Tackle Center team of anglers Donny and Brad Lange, Jeffery Dickman and Fritz Zeher, all from Tavernier, won second place with nine releases. Capt. Justin Baker’s Yellow Tale crew of anglers Clarke and Phil Harlow, Patrick Nutt, Nick Caito, Ken Stiles and Eric Turnoff, all of Fort Lauderdale, along with Islamorada’s Jimi Fickling, captured third with seven sailfish releases.
Debbie David of Hollywood, fishing aboard the Relentless with Capt. Paul Ross, released three sailfish to win the Top Lady Angler award. The Challenger team took home most tagged fish awards with four sailfish tagged and released.
In true Islamorada style, the sailfish weren’t the only fish biting during the tournament. The largest tuna, at 24 pounds, was caught by Mike Slocum of Philadelphia aboard the Last Dance. Slocum also weighed in the largest dolphin at 9.8 pounds. The largest mackerel, a 26.6-pound kingfish, was caught be Michael Varney of Tavernier.
Over the three days of fishing 98 anglers fishing on 21 boats released 90 sailfish out of 103 reported hookups.
The Islamorada Sailfish Tournament is the first leg of the Florida Keys Gold Cup Sailfish Championship. The next leg of the series is the Islamorada Fishing Club’s Captains Cup Sailfish Tournament on Jan. 20. The championship team will be crowned during the Cheeca Lodge & Spa Presidential Sailfish Tournament Jan. 23-24.