ISLAMORADA — An even split of 20 redfish and 12 bonefish led teammates Paulo Firmo and Wade Davis, both of Miami, to victory in the two-day Robert James Sales Redbone Celebrity Tournament.
Named “Redbone” because anglers seek redfish and bonefish, while raising money for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, the 32nd annual tournament drew 11 boats of two anglers.
Firmo and Davis, fishing with Capt. Dave Denkert of Islamorada, capitalized by using artificial lures on schools of redfish, catching 10 each on the first day of the two-day event.
“Dave still had the [boat’s] motor running and was idling to his spot,” Firmo said. “A Jet Skier was coming by and Dave asked him to stay toward the channel to not affect the fishing. Right then, Wade hooks up.”
That was the first redfish the team caught and they never looked back. They had four double-headers, meaning Firmo and Davis were hooked up to redfish simultaneously, making it exciting to bring the fish in, measure them, photograph them and release them. They were using jigs with shrimp.
By then, it was around noon, and the team had caught 20 redfish, so they went in search of bonefish but zeroed out. The next day, they caught and released 12 bonefish, with six apiece.
When the results were tallied, Firmo was declared tournament grand champion and Davis was runner-up. Firmo received the largest redfish and largest bonefish awards as well as the artificial division champion award.
Eleven-year-old Caleb Bokor of Islamorada nabbed both the most redfish releases and junior grand champion awards while fishing with Capt. Richard Black. As a 10-year-old, young Bokor was grand champion last year in the 31st annual Robert-James Sales Redbone Celebrity Tournament. The youngster has participated in and won many Keys tournaments.
Last year, Caleb Bokor fished with his father, Jim Bokor Sr., of Buffalo, N.Y., and Islamorada, who passed away this November. Bokor Sr. was a five-time Robert-James Sales Redbone Celebrity Series winner and won the senior division last year.
The 2020 celebrity grand champion angler was former astronaut Bruce Melnick of Merritt Island. He fished with Capt. Mark Cockerham.
The Pro Angler Division champion was Robert Scott Collins and the women’s grand champion angler was Carmen Perez Padron. They were guided by Capt. Mark Gilman.
Tournament sponsors, in addition to Robert-James Sales, included the Islander Resort and Conference Center, Lorelei Restaurant & Cabana Bar, Image Graphics, Florida Keys Fishing Guides, Tom Thumb Food Stores, Papa’s Pilar Rum, Pure Fishing, Costa, and Mercury Marine.