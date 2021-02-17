TAVERNIER — Dillon’s Pub and Grill reclaimed the Bartenders Sailfish Open title and trophy during the 40th annual fishing tournament hosted by Lorelei Restaurant and Cabana Bar.
Thirty-four anglers, who were bartenders or restaurant employees representing 10 different establishments, released six sailfish under windy and rough conditions on Feb. 1.
At 8:30 a.m., Jesse Ferrante, fishing aboard the Cloud 9 for Chef Michael’s, released the first fish of the day. The second fish was released by Erica Rogers, who was fishing on the Buzz On with the crew from the Ocean View Pub and Sports Bar.
Just 10 minutes later, Broad Minded Capt. Nick Stanczyk called in a hook up and release for Skyler McGarry, fishing for Dillion’s Pub and Grill.
It wasn’t until 12:39 p.m. when the Broad Minded called in the next hook up and it was a double header. Hayley Rosser released the first fish and McGarry released the second 20 minutes later, placing Dillon’s solidly in first place. At 2:21 p.m. Erica Rogers from the OV released the final fish of the day to put the Buzz On in second.
McGarry collected the Jayanna Cohan Founders Award as the high point angler with two releases. Outstanding captain and mate honors went to Stanczyk and Travis Dickens.
The Grand Champion perpetual trophy will be displayed at Dillon’s for the next year. OV anglers Erica Rogers, Brittney Violett, Butch Comeforo, Becca Brito, Dannielle Verley and Lee Cash took home the second-place trophy. Rogers was the second-place angler.
Third-place angler honors went to Ferrante with one fish on Capt. Greg Eklunds’ Cloud 9. Rosser took home a fourth-place angler award for her release on the Broad Minded.