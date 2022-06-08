LITTLE TORCH KEY — The 29th annual Lower Keys Chamber of Commerce Dolphin Tournament has been rescheduled for Friday, June 10, through Sunday, June 12. It postponed a week because of inclement weather forecast for South Florida and the Florida Keys during the original June 3-5 dates.
Registration is still open for the tournament, which features more than $35,000 in cash and prizes for participants targeting dolphin fish. Events are to be headquartered at Kiki’s Sandbar, 183 Barry Ave.
The tournament angler who catches the largest dolphin weighing more than 50 pounds is to be awarded a cool $20,000.
A first prize of $7,500 cash and a trophy awaits the boat team that catches the tournament’s largest dolphin. Second- through fourth-place teams receive cash awards and trophies as well. Amounts are based on a field of 35 registered teams.
Awards in the tournament’s junior division, created for anglers ages 15 and under, include prizes and trophies through third place.
The tournament kicks off at 5 p.m. Friday, with a registration party featuring appetizers and a cash bar at Kiki’s. A mandatory captains meeting is scheduled at 7 p.m.
Anglers can begin their pursuit of dolphin at 7 a.m. the next two days. Scheduled weigh-in times are 4-6 p.m. Saturday and 3-5 p.m. Sunday.
A social gathering follows the close of Sunday’s fishing, with the tournament dinner and awards ceremony set for 6 p.m. at Kiki’s.
The entry fee is $500 per boat and covers up to six anglers per boat. The fee also includes four passes for Sunday’s awards dinner. Additional tickets for the awards dinner are available for $25 per person.
Teams can register online at lowerkeyschamber.com/chamber-events or by contacting the Lower Keys Chamber of Commerce at 305-872-2411. The first 50 boat teams to register are eligible for the $20,000 cash prize.
Tournament proceeds benefit the Lower Keys Chamber of Commerce and its programs.