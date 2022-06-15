The Dream Weaver team, headed by Brian Weaver, was the overall winner with 57.5 pounds of dolphin (20.5, 19.8 and 17.2 pounds). The team included anglers Cody Darbie, Tyler Kelley, Joe Marino, Sam Pence, James Simcic, Digger Rodamer, all of Naples, and Austin Baxter of Bartow.
The Deep Green team took second place and landed the largest dolphin by a female angler and the largest wahoo.
KEY LARGO — Dream Weaver can rest easy after winning $26,080 in the 8th Annual Skippers Dolphin Tournament, held June 3-5.
Sixty-nine teams made up of 270 anglers competed for more than $80,000 in cash and trophies. Anglers were allowed to weigh three dolphin fish to win by the combined weight of their catch.
The potential tropical cyclone on Friday did not deter anglers and friends from a kickoff party held inside Skippers Dockside restaurant. Although Saturday was a wash, the teams rallied on Sunday as the weather lifted for competition on the water.
The Dream Weaver team, headed by Brian Weaver, was the overall winner with 57.5 pounds of dolphin (20.5, 19.8 and 17.2 pounds). The team included anglers Cody Darbie, Tyler Kelley, Joe Marino, Sam Pence, James Simcic, Digger Rodamer, all of Naples, and Austin Baxter of Bartow.
Key Largo’s Deep Green caught a combined weight of 50.3 pounds (20.4, 15.7 and 14.2) to place second and collect $10,000.
Key Largo’s Chasin took third and $9,560 with a total of 40.3 pounds. The largest dolphin of the tournament, 29.3 pounds, was caught by junior angler Chase Caputo, which earned him $5,000 but unfortunately also a fish hook in the palm of his hand.
Fourth- through sixth-place went to Dorados Locos, Debaitable and Executive Decision, respectively.
Heather Born, fishing on Deep Green, also won $2,000 for the largest dolphin by a female angler, with the 20.4-pound fish. The second largest fish for female angler was 13.1 pounds caught by Judy Ptashinski of Bonita Springs, who won $1,000.
The senior angler with the largest fish was Charles Cranford of Stuart, who won $1,000 for catching an 11.3-pound dolphin.
Caputo also collected another $500 as the top junior angler. He was followed by Aydan Harman of Phoenix, Arizona, who won $250 for an 11-pounder, and Andy Cone of Tavernier, who won $100 for a 9.8-pound dolphin.
Winning $750 apiece for largest other species were Neil Carlson of Key Largo with a 10.8-pound kingfish, Andrew Atwill of Key Largo with a 15.5-pound wahoo and Matthew Fernandez of Miami with a 13.8-pound tuna.