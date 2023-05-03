PLANTATION KEY — Sometimes numbers can lie, such as in the case of combined years of varsity weightlifting experience between Coral Shores High School seniors Xayver Arrington and Julian Juvier, which was just three.

However, numbers also have a way of telling the truth, as despite not having many years on the team, the Hurricanes duo dominated the FHSAA circuit this season, out-lifting most of their competition en route to Arrington repeating as a state champion in the unlimited weight class and Juvier winning a pair of state championships at 238 pounds during his first year on the squad. Both are being recognized as the Keys Citizen/Keys’ Auto Center All-Monroe County Boys Weightlifting Co-Athletes of the Year.

jwcooke@keysnews.com