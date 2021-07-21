My friend and next-door neighbor Mike’s grandson and granddaughter came to visit this week. Owen, 19, and Hayden, 21, live in Ohio and are both on the Dean’s List at the University of Cincinnati.
Owen’s first adventure on my boat, the EP-2, was when he was 13. He fished with me every year since then, on school break, until 2019, after which COVID rocked everybody’s world.
It was great to see him again. It took a while for me to adjust to how big he had become. A champion rugby player, he stands 6-foot-2 and weighs 220 pounds, every bit of which is pure muscle. It came in very handy when it was time to pull the anchor. Owen is a genuine fishing fool and is welcome on the EP-2 anytime. In all the years I’ve known him, he’s never backed down from lending a hand anytime I asked him.
This year was the first time I got to meet Mike’s granddaughter, Hayden. Heading into her senior year of college as a business major, she is smart as a whip, a beautiful person and fun to be with. As she walked from next door to board the EP-2 at 8 a.m., she was dressed in stylish designer black and white, and a funky hat. I immediately noticed her bright-green, salon-done fingernails.
“Those are the prettiest fingernails ever on the EP-2,” I said. “It’s kind of a manly boat. You’ll give it some class.”
“Don’t worry,” she said. “I’ll be fine.”
I hoped so.
Mike and I got caught in one of those surprise bursts of weather just before Tropical Storm Elsa recently, the memory of that mess and the sketchy forecast for the day, made us decide to stay inshore, catch some snappers, then go trolling. What could possibly go wrong, right? We loaded the EP-2, pushed the down button on the boat lift and headed through the canals to open water from Sisters Creek.
Shortly after clearing the outer marker, a pod of frolicking bottlenose dolphins approached the EP-2. Owen spotted them first and called for Hayden.
“Look, look,” he said. “Dolphins.”
“They’re beautiful,” Hayden said. “How cool.”
She told me she had never seen dolphins in the wild before. We stayed in the general area, the dolphins would dive as a group, then burst through the surface and do their synchronized swimming exhibition. This went on for at least 15 minutes, then a loud tail slap announced it was time for the pod to move on.
We reached open water and headed west to one of my snapper “hot spots” on the other side of Sombrero Light. As we motored along, I had to tweak the trim tabs every now and then to compensate for changing winds. The wind had blown up — a lot. Running with the wind, I didn’t realize how much the waves had changed until I slowed down. No wonder the EP-2 needed trimming.
When we found a craggy bottom in 50 feet of water, I stopped the boat and asked young, strong Owen to throw the anchor. He was all in. Everything that has to do with fishing or boating is something Owen wants to be involved in and learn to do for himself. I shut the engine and waited for the EP-2 to snug the anchor line. It wasn’t cooperating. We wobbled a bit, then the line finally came tight, the back of the boat was facing toward shore. Mike set out the first block of chum.
I was busy, straightening things up in the cockpit and helping to rig fishing gear. I looked out the back of the boat to see how the chum was flowing. I saw none. The chum was running directly off the side of the boat. Mike’s line got fouled on the bottom and by the time we freed it, the wind had whipped the ocean into a morass of crispy-topped whitecaps, curling at the crests like cats’ paws on pillows. Then Owen’s line got snaggled with a mountain of sargassum weed. Hayden was not amused with the whole turn of events. I told everybody we were going to pull the snapper gear and replace it with trolling rods.
“This should calm the rocking,” I said. “All we need is one decent-size mahi-mahi, or blackfin tuna, to cook up some same-day-fresh dinner for both of our families. So let’s get out of here and start trolling.”
Easier said than done. The anchor was stuck. By now, the waves were high enough to make trying to get the anchor unstuck uncomfortable and wet. My anchor is rigged with a break-away anchor system for just this type of situation. It took three attempts, but I got the breakaway to work. Owen, in his life jacket, finished pulling the anchor. Thank you, Owen.
The water had boiled into a sloppy 3- to 4-foot chop. But, you know, old fishermen don’t give up easily. I set out four trolling lines, searched for a comfortable course, heading in the general direction of home.
A sneaky wave splashed the side of the EP-2 and Hayden got wet. She took it like a trooper, and I moved her to the other side of the cockpit. Two of the trolling lines jiggled in their rod holders. One of the outriggers snapped. A quick look behind the boat and I saw brown sargassum covering my trolling lures. The ocean was alive with floating weed. All the lines were fouled with weeds.
I took a quick poll.
“Who’s ready to go in?” I asked. All hands went up. How could this possibly be worse?
My question was soon answered. Rain! The god of fishermen must have felt my pain. After a few minutes of light showers, the rain stopped. The waves, however, would not let up.
We slugged it out heading back to Sisters Creek. We reached Sisters Creek and glassy smooth water.
“Well,” I said, “this has been quite the day.”
“It sure has,” Hayden said. “Seeing those dolphins was fabulous. I’ll be talking about that for a long time.”
I stopped the EP-2 in Sisters Creek, posed Hayden, Owen and Mike in front of a stand of mangroves and took a photo. I already know, this day will be a lifetime memory for all of us, and a lifetime photograph for Mike and his grandkids. I love this stuff.
And life is good in the Florida Keys; life is very good in the Florida Keys.
C.J. Geotis is a life-long fisherman who followed his dream 20 years ago to live in the Florida Keys. His book, Florida Keys Fish Stories, is available at amazon.com. He lives in Marathon with his wife, Loretta, and her Coca-Cola collection. His email is fishstoriescj@comcast.net.