This column previously appeared in the Florida Keys Free Press.
My buddy Dan and I headed for another fishing adventure in the open waters of the fabulous Florida Keys. Neither of us can think of anything we would rather be doing.
The Gulf Stream was more than 60 miles offshore, so we planned to troll the deep side of the reef for a while and then head offshore looking for signs of birds, floating debris, weedlines or any indication that we were in close proximity to mahi-mahi.
We’re accustomed to this plan. It’s our default plan for times other than heading directly to the Marathon Hump or the shoreside edge of the Gulf Stream. Lately, we’ve had good luck following this plan, including boating a monster mahi within 20 miles of shore.
With a full spread of trolling lines out, we started at 80 feet deep hoping to run across a renegade blackfin tuna, mahi or wahoo marauding the deep edge of the reef in search of an easy meal. The water temperature and sea state were perfect. Eighty-degree water and flat-calm ocean.
Of course, calm waters mean that we can travel anywhere we want to fast and comfortably in Dan’s 36-foot Invincible and three 300-hp Yamahas. This boat is beautiful, big and wide, well equipped and powerful. In calm water we can cruise at 45 mph. The boat has a stepped hull that adjusts to the speed of the boat. The faster it goes, the less hull remains in the water; and the less hull in the water, the faster it goes. I’ve been on this boat at a rock solid 60 mph without even breathing heavy. It’s an all-around impressive boat, and a fabulous piece of fishing equipment.
Nothing was biting near the reef, so we pulled all the lines and started running-and-gunning our way to deeper water. We trolled by, then stopped to investigate, a couple pieces of floating debris. We threw chunks of cut bait into the water, but nothing hit our baits and we continued heading deeper.
As we lost sight of Bonefish Towers, scattered sargassum weed became heavy. This year, we’ve run into lots of sargassum. When scattered patches of weed become tight weed lines, we follow the line, running just far enough away to avoid our lures from becoming fouled and in need of clearing of weeds. Trollers are familiar with this, and it can become a major nuisance and very frustrating.
Before long, the weed lines broke up and once again our lures became tangled and covered in sargassum, which any fish in the area will ignore. Dan and I have spent countless hours discussing this problem of weeds negatively affecting our fishing. The whole thing is one huge double-edged sword, because the scattered weeds are often holding mahi and wahoos, and it’s difficult to get lures with no weeds in front of them. We’ve learned some ways to minimize the problem through the years.
We’ve started spending more time in the T-top tower. With the higher view of the weeds, we can more clearly see the patterns and, with constant steering adjustments, avoid the heaviest areas.
This gives us more time with uncluttered lures in the water. Usually, though, it’s not too long before we’re all weeded up and have to clear the lines. We’ve also started running the lures closer to the boat than we usually would. We’ve also cut down on the number of lines we run. We now accept the fact that the areas of heavier weeds will eventually foul the lines. So, we’ll run two or three lines, less than a hundred feet behind the boat, pick up a little trolling speed and drive right through the thick weeds.
We can clearly see which lines have fouled and we bring them to the boat immediately and pull the weeds off. It’s messy and hot work, but sometimes fish hiding just under the weeds will hit a lure before it gets weeded, in which case we pull the boat into neutral, throw pre-cut chunks of bait in the water and all the commotion in the water will raise the school so we can cast plugs of bait on spinning gear and quickly boat two or three fish. It’s tiring, but worth it.
We wound up with four decent sized schoolie mahis, a couple of short mahis that we carefully released and four or five bar jacks that we also released. Usually, the bar jacks were hitting our baits around areas with more pronounced weed lines between the thickest weeds.
We looked toward land and could not quite make out Bonefish Towers. As happens many times we chased the fish further out than we had anticipated and spent much more time than we had planned to. We cleared and rinsed the deck, made sure the fish were carefully resting under a slurry of icy cold saltwater and ice cubes and headed home. We ran back to the dock at high speed, watching for signs of fish, and although prepared, never saw anything worth stopping for.
We were back to the dock in a jiffy. We worked together to clean the boat and fillet the fish. It felt great to start my pickup and blast the air conditioner. It was another great day spent in the Atlantic Ocean with a good friend doing what we like to do most. And life is good in the Florida Keys; life is very good in the Florida Keys.
C.J. Geotis is a life-long fisherman who followed his dream more than 20 years ago to live in the Florida Keys. His books, “Florida Keys Fish Stories,” and “Double-Edged Sword” are available at amazon.com. He lives in Marathon with his wife, Loretta, and her Coca-Cola collection. His email is fishstoriescj@comcast.net.