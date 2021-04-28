FLORIDA — Tourists and residents looking for an eco-minded fishing guides for fishing trips can check out the Florida Friendly Fishing Guide certification program.
This program recognizes saltwater and freshwater fishing guides who are committed to preserving the future of Florida’s fisheries through sustainable boating and fishing techniques.
Established by the University of Florida/IFAS, Florida Sea Grant and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the course provides guides with science-based techniques that ensure a minimal environmental footprint.
Learn more about this program and how to find a Florida Friendly Fishing Guide at flseagrant.org/florida-friendly-fishing-guide-certification.