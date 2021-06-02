FLORIDA — The recreational harvest of greater amberjack and gray triggerfish ended June 1 in state and federal waters of the Gulf of Mexico, and snook closed in state and federal waters of the Atlantic Ocean.
The greater amberjack and gray triggerfish fisheries will remain closed through July 31.
Those planning to fish for amberjack or gray triggerfish anywhere in Florida from a private recreational vessel must sign up as a State Reef Fish Angler (annual renewal is required), according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. To learn more, visit myfwc.com/SRFS. Sign up at GoOutdoorsFlorida.com.
Seasonal harvest closures and anglers using proper handling methods when practicing catch-and-release help conserve Florida’s snook populations, FWC says. To learn more and see a video about catch-and-release fishing and the best way to handle a fish, visit myfwc.com/Marine and click on “Recreational Regulations” and then “Fish Handling Tips.”
Those practicing catch-and-release fishing during the closed season can still contribute to data collection by submitting catch information for this and other species through the iAngler app. Learn more on the Angler Action Foundation’s website at angleractionfoundation.com.